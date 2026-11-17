📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
For frequent travellers, a common question comes up when planning a trip: what’s the right time to book flight tickets for the most affordable fares? Booking at the right time can help keep travel expenses within budget, particularly when dates and destinations are fixed.
While there is no guaranteed formula for finding the cheapest ticket, booking early and keeping travel dates flexible can help you get a better deal.
Vishesh Gakhar, Director, Visa Mitar Immigration Consultants, says, “It is advisable to book domestic flights at least 2-4 months in advance and international flights at least 4-6 months in advance. The theory of last-minute bookings to get cheaper flights might work, but it’s a risky assumption.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Is Tuesday really the cheapest day to book flights?
You may have heard about the popular belief that booking flights on a Tuesday can be cheaper. However, Gakhar says the theory is only partly relevant today.
The assumption is that airlines may offer lower fares during weekdays when leisure and business travel is fewer. “Over time, pricing patterns have evolved with competing airlines also responding to changes in fares across routes,” he explains.
With more data-driven algorithms and behavioural analysis of customers, routes, and specific events, airlines consider multiple factors in revenue management to determine how and when to increase prices.
Gakhar says, “Airlines now focus on multiple parameters during the booking period for price changes rather than occasional price changes. For example, if certain tickets are booked during the morning at $425, the algorithm might trigger this as one of the factors, and the same airline tickets during the afternoon will cost you more.”
When do airlines release flight tickets and seats?
Understanding when airlines open bookings can also help travellers plan ahead. However, the booking window and seat availability vary depending on the airline and route.
As per Gakhar, “Most legacy carriers release their initial flight inventory and seat management 330-370 days in advance, after calculating the estimated demand on a specific route, whereas low-cost carrier release their seasonal batches and flights in large numbers.”
He also recommends comparing fares across different booking platforms and checking whether airlines operating on a particular route are listed on each. In addition, he advises a round-trip booking for better value. However, the total cost must be compared to two one-way tickets.
“Aim to secure the best available fare once you have seen and compared multiple sources, rather than chasing the cheapest possible fare,’ Gakhar adds.
There’s no guaranteed or magical formula to get the lowest possible price, but it is always recommended to start monitoring the fares early and keep your travel dates flexible.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.