For frequent travellers, a common question comes up when planning a trip: what’s the right time to book flight tickets for the most affordable fares? Booking at the right time can help keep travel expenses within budget, particularly when dates and destinations are fixed.

While there is no guaranteed formula for finding the cheapest ticket, booking early and keeping travel dates flexible can help you get a better deal.

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Vishesh Gakhar, Director, Visa Mitar Immigration Consultants, says, “It is advisable to book domestic flights at least 2-4 months in advance and international flights at least 4-6 months in advance. The theory of last-minute bookings to get cheaper flights might work, but it’s a risky assumption.”