Lose yourself in the beauty of night sky at these stargazing destinations in India

As the reality around us continues to remain grim — thanks to multiple new variants — it can help to detach and look away from the daily numbers, cases, facts, and what not. And stargazing is one of the many ways you can lose yourself and enjoy the beauty and vastness of the skies.

But with high levels of pollution, both light and air, and lack of open spaces, stars are hardly visible from metropolitans. That’s why you need to steer away from the crowds (necessarily so), and go chase the milky way.

Here is a list of places which are a stargazer’s delight, far from the madding crowd. No matter where you choose to go, don’t forget to check for Covid travel regulations for each state.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

You can enjoy stargazing in Jaisalmer with a beautiful view of the night sky over the undulating sand dunes. The experience of a vast empty landscape punctuated by the dunes is a surreal experience for nature lovers as well as astronomy enthusiasts. You can drive or fly down from Delhi and make a detour to visit the Pink City of Jaipur, the Blue City of Jodhpur or Ajmer in Rajasthan on your way to Jaisalmer if you like.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

At the borders of Nagaland and Manipur lies a hidden gem called Dzukou Valley. A nature lover’s paradise, it is a lesser-known trekking destination in the northeast. The vast expanse of rolling green hills make it ideal for stargazing. The easiest way to reach Dzoukou Valley is taking a flight to Dimapur.

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is a small coastal temple town in Karnataka which is well-known for its happening night life. While the shacks and cafes on the beach are mostly populated, you can choose to stay in one of its less-crowded beaches for the night. Just lay down on the sand and stargaze till the sun comes out.

Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Bir is well know for being the paragliding capital of India and it is also an occasional host to international paragliding competitions. What is lesser known is what a great location it makes for a tranquil night, stargazing by a bonfire. The nearest airstrip is at Gaggal near Dharamshala. It is also a comfortable drive from Delhi, of about 490kms.

Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Havelock Island in the Andamans is easily one of the most serene destinations in India. With it’s clean beaches, azure water that reflect the colour of its blue skies, Havelock is definitely an experience you’d never forget. Not only can you stargaze here at night, if you are lucky you might find the stars by your feet. If you catch the sea on a moonless night, it glows due to the presence of phytoplankton in the sea. It also makes for a great escape from the biting winters of the north.

Alleppey/ Alappuzha, Kerala

Alleppey is well-known for its backwaters and houseboats. The tranquil, rural ambience of the place, which is a trademark of Kerala, is complemented by the clear skies at this time of the year which make it perfect for stargazing.

