Best road trips near Mumbai to take this June for misty hills, beaches, and quick escapes

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Monsoon is knocking, the heat is getting relentless, and if you have been itching for a quick escape from Mumbai, June might be the perfect time to hit the road. Whether you are craving misty hills, dramatic waterfalls, coastal calm, or vineyard views, there are plenty of road trips within driving distance that feel like a reset without requiring elaborate planning. Here are some of the best road trips near Mumbai to consider next month.
A classic for a reason. As the rains begin, Lonavala transforms into a lush green escape dotted with waterfalls, foggy viewpoints, and chai-worthy weather. Tiger Point, Bhushi Dam, Rajmachi Point, and nearby Khandala remain crowd favourites.
Perfect for: spontaneous weekend breaks, monsoon lovers, easy drives
If you want a slower, quieter getaway, Matheran works beautifully. One of India’s few automobile-free hill stations, it offers red mud trails, scenic viewpoints, toy-train charm, and a much-needed break from city noise.
Perfect for: peaceful retreats, families, couples
Not every June getaway has to mean hills. If coastal drives are more your thing, Alibaug offers beaches, seafood, boutique stays, and relaxed vacation energy. Even if the weather turns moody, the sea has its own charm.
Perfect for: beach lovers, short luxury breaks, lazy weekends
If your idea of a getaway includes clouds rolling over mountains, this one delivers. Known for lush landscapes, dramatic valley views, and monsoon freshness, Igatpuri becomes especially beautiful in June. It is also popular among wellness travellers thanks to meditation retreats.
Perfect for: scenic drives, wellness escapes, couples
Wine country in moody weather? Not a bad idea. Beyond vineyards, Nashik offers temple visits, lakeside drives, local food, and an easy road journey that does not feel exhausting.
Perfect for: food lovers, vineyard getaways, mixed-age family trips
Slightly longer, but worth the effort. June brings cool weather, strawberry country charm, viewpoints wrapped in mist, and gorgeous winding roads. Panchgani nearby makes the trip even better.
Perfect for: long weekend escapes, scenic road-trip enthusiasts
If you do not mind driving farther, the Satara belt can be stunning during the rainy season. Waterfalls, dramatic ghats, lush landscapes, and quieter roads make this ideal for people wanting something beyond the obvious.
Perfect for: serious road trippers, photographers, nature lovers
Things to keep in mind for June road trips