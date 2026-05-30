Best road trips near Mumbai to take this June for misty hills, beaches, and quick escapes

Are you planning to take a road trip from Mumbai this June? (Image: Freepik)

Monsoon is knocking, the heat is getting relentless, and if you have been itching for a quick escape from Mumbai, June might be the perfect time to hit the road. Whether you are craving misty hills, dramatic waterfalls, coastal calm, or vineyard views, there are plenty of road trips within driving distance that feel like a reset without requiring elaborate planning. Here are some of the best road trips near Mumbai to consider next month.

Lonavala and Khandala (83 km | around 2 hours)

A classic for a reason. As the rains begin, Lonavala transforms into a lush green escape dotted with waterfalls, foggy viewpoints, and chai-worthy weather. Tiger Point, Bhushi Dam, Rajmachi Point, and nearby Khandala remain crowd favourites.