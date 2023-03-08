Five places in India known for their standout Holi celebrations

Also known as the festival of colours, Holi is celebrated with great fervour around the country. It is one of the most joyous occasions on which people play with colours and water and dance and distribute sweets. As is for most festivals, many places in India are known for their magnificent celebration of Holi, from the birthplace of Krishna in Mathura, to the Lathmar Holi of Barsana.

As such, let’s find out more about these places on this joyous occasion.

Barsana, Uttar Pradesh

The Holi of Barsana is one of a kind! The women of Barsana and Nandgaon villages near Mathura beat up men with sticks as part of the celebrations, a custom which is also known as Lathmar Holi. However, this tradition is observed a day before Holi. But, to experience the Laddoo Holi festivities at the Shriji Temple, one should get there a couple of days before. Sweets are flung around, and Radha and Krishna are worshipped as devotional songs are sung by devotees.

Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

The temple towns of Mathura and Vrindavan begin Holi celebrations from Vasant Panchami, which is 40 days ahead of the festival. These towns hold religious significance as Mathura was the birthplace of Krishna, while Vrindavan was where he spent his childhood.

Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple holds a famous show a week before Holi, and the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan also has week-long celebrations. But the best place to participate in the playing of colours is at the Dwarkadheesh temple in Mathura.

Shantiniketan, West Bengal

Holi is celebrated as Basanta Utsav in Shantiniketan. It was started by Rabindranath Tagore, a famous Bengali poet and Nobel Laureate. An annual event takes place in Vishva Bharati University where students dress up in colours of spring and put on a cultural programme for guests, which is followed by playing of colours. A theatre village near Shantiniketan, called Tepantar, also observes three days of festivities during which locals perform folk songs and traditional cuisine is served.

Anandpur Sahib, Punjab

Hola Mohalla, an annual fair which dates back to 1701 takes places in Anandpur Sahib. It was first organised by Guru Gobind Singh. But, instead of playing with colours, there is a demonstration of strength through martial arts, acrobatic military exercises, turban tying, sword fights and wrestling.

Purulia, West Bengal

A three-day Basanta Utsav folk festival takes place at Nimdih, located in the Purulia district of West Bengal. One can play Holi with the locals, as well as enjoy folk art, including Chau dance, Natua dance, Darbari Jhumur and songs from Baul musicians.

The festival is a way for the villagers to sustain themselves and promote tourism in their district. It takes around six hours to reach there by train from Kolkata. Visitors can stay in cottages and tents during the festival.

