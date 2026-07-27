Best heritage restaurants in India to visit for history and fine dining

India’s architectural heritage isn’t just being preserved behind museum walls. Across the country, centuries-old palaces, havelis, forts and colonial-era structures have found a new lease of life as restaurants, allowing visitors to experience history one meal at a time. Rather than letting these landmarks fall into ruin, conservationists and hospitality groups have carefully restored them, retaining their original character while adapting them for modern diners. The result is an immersive experience where the setting is every bit as memorable as the cuisine.

Darikhana, RAAS Haveli, Jodhpur

Situated inside an 18th-century sandstone haveli overlooking Mehrangarh Fort, Darikhana combines minimalist contemporary interiors with beautifully preserved heritage architecture. Its collonaded verandahs, stone jaalis and sweeping fort views make it one of Jodhpur’s most atmospheric dining destinations. The adjoining haveli itself has undergone careful restoration to preserve its original architectural character.