These Indian airports feature on the list of best airports worldwide for customer experience

The Airports Council International (ACI) World on Monday announced the winners of this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards — the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program — recognising the best airports for customer experience worldwide, as selected by passengers. “Compared to other programs in the aviation industry, it is based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport—direct from the traveller—rating their satisfaction on the day of travel,” ACI world noted.

The survey covered over 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience such as ease of finding your way, check-in, and shopping and dining offers. “This gives the most complete picture of the passenger experience journey at each airport and provides global benchmarks for the industry,” it added, noting that last year, more than half of the world’s travellers passed through an ASQ airport.

According to ACI, 144 awards have been won by 75 airports around the world, according to over 465,000 surveys collected in 2022. The categories for the awards include: Best Airports by Size (passengers per year) and Region, Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, Most Enjoyable Airport, Cleanest Airport, and Best Airport at Arrivals Globally.

Best airports with over 40 million passengers annually

In this category, India’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai won the recognition for the best airports, among others.

*Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai, India)

*Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (Guangzhou, China)

*Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi, India)

*Shanghai Pudong International Airport (Shanghai, China)

*Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (Shenzhen, China)

*Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore, Singapore)

*Aeroporto di Roma-Fiumicino (Rome Fiumicino, Italy)

*Istanbul Airport (Istanbul, Turkey)

*Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (Dallas, United States of America)

*San Francisco International Airport (San Francisco, United States of America)

Best airports with 25 to 40 million passengers annually

*Gimpo International Airport; Seoul, South Korea

*Beijing Daxing International Airport, China

*Athens International Airport, Greece

*Palma de Mallorca Airport, Spain

*Zurich Airport, Switzerland

*Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport; Michigan, USA

*Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport; Minnesota, USA

Best airport with 15 to 25 million passengers annually

In this category, India’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad won an award.

*Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport (Bali, Indonesia)

*Juanda International Airport (Surabaya, Indonesia)

*Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad, India)

*Aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche (Alicante, Spain)

*Budapest Airport (Budapest, Hungary)

*Helsinki Airport (Helsinki, Finland)

*Muscat International Airport (Muscat, Oman)

*San Jose Mineta International Airport (San Jose, United States of America)

Best airports with 5 to 15 million passengers per year

In this category, India’s Cochin International Airport in Cochin found a spot.

*Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)

*Changchun Longjia International Airport (Changchun, China)

*Cochin International Airport (Cochin, India)

*Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport (Shijiazhuang, China)

*Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport (Balikpapan, Indonesia)

*Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport (Ujung Pandang, Indonesia)

*Yogyakarta International Airport (Yogyakarta, Indonesia)

*Ankara Esenboga Airport (Ankara, Turkey)

*Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport (Belgrade, Republic of Serbia)

*Keflavik International Airport (Keflavik, Iceland)

*Malta International Airport (Luqa, Malta)

*Milan Bergamo Airport (Milan, Italy)

*Porto Airport (Porto, Portugal)

*Thessaloniki Airport “Makedonia” (Thessaloniki, Greece)

*Punta Cana International Airport (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)

*Quito International Airport (Quito, Ecuador)

*Queen Alia International Airport (Amman, Jordan)

*Indianapolis International Airport (Indianapolis, United States of America)

*Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (New Orleans, United States of America)

*Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (Milwaukee, United States of America)

Best airport with 2 to 5 million passengers annually

Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport (Diass, Senegal)

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (Mauritius, Mauritius)

Adi Soemarmo International Airport (Surakarta, Indonesia)

Jenderal Ahmad Yani International Airport (Semarang, Indonesia)

Langkawi International Airport (Langkawi, Malaysia)

Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport (Palembang, Indonesia)

Skopje International Airport (Skopje, North Macedonia)

Tallinn Airport (Tallinn, Estonia)

Zagreb International Airport (Zagreb, Croatia)

Guayaquil International Airport (Guayaquil, Ecuador)

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (Grand Rapids, United States of America)

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (Greer, United States of America)

Best airport with under 2 million passengers annually

Moi International Airport (Mombasa, Kenya)

Pattimura International Airport (Ambon, Indonesia)

Tiruchirappalli International Airport (Tiruchirapalli, India)

Aeropuerto de El Hierro (Valverde, Spain)

Aeropuerto de Pamplona (Pamplona, Spain)

Aeropuerto de Reus (Reus, Spain)

Aeropuerto Internacional Región de Murcia (Murcia, Spain)

Asturias Airport (Asturias, Spain)

Inverness Airport (Inverness, United Kingdom)

Gregorio Luperón International Airport (Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic)

Guanacaste Airport (Liberia, Costa Rica)

Salalah Airport (Salalah, Oman)

Fort McMurray International Airport (Fort McMurray, Canada)

World’s ‘most enjoyable’ airports

According to ACI, these are the world’s ‘enjoyable airports’ across all regions.

• Aeroporto di Roma-Fiumicino, Italy

• Istanbul Airport, Turkey

• Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia

• Beijing Daxing International Airport, China

• Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport; Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia

• Yogyakarta International Airport; Java, Indonesia

• Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, Serbia

• Milan Bergamo Airport, Italy

• Ankara Esenboga Airport, Turkey

• Quito International Airport, Ecuador

• Queen Alia International Airport; Amman, Jordan

• William P. Hobby Airport; Houston, Texas, USA

• Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport, Senegal

• Skopje International Airport, Macedonia

• Guayaquil International Airport, Ecuador

• Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport; South Carolina, USA

• Pattimura International Airport; Ambon, Maluku Province, Indonesia

• Fort McMurray International Airport; Alberta, Canada

Recognising the airports with the top 20 per cent overall satisfaction score at arrival, ACI listed the best airport at arrivals globally. They include Abu Dhabi International Airport (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Atlanta, United States of America), and Kempegowda International Airport (Bangalore, India).

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport also won an award in the ‘Cleanest Airports’ category.

In a statement, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “The ASQ program not only measures and benchmarks but also provides airports of all sizes with an opportunity for continual learning and improvement to reach new heights in customer experience excellence.”

