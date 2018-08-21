Ride in this double-decker hotel bus to relive Agatha Christie’s detective novels

- Oppo F9 Pro launch in India highlights: Oppo F9 priced at Rs 19,990; Oppo F9 Pro at Rs 23,990
Remember the magical bus from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban? No matter how chaotic and noisy it was, don’t you wish you could travel in it once in your life too? Fret not, here’s another bus where you could find a slice of fiction.
A converted Devonshire double-decker — named Bertram’s Hotel — is full of Agatha Christie books and posters. The 18-year-old bus has been fully restored to bring back its old charm from the 1950s without losing the essential modern-day home comforts.
The ground floor of the bus boasts of two single beds to take rest and relax during the day, a sofa bed, a cocktail bar and a record player to play ’50s hits. There is also a retro kitchen, dining space, vintage TV set and bookshelves.
The bus is situated in the village of Hartland, which is surrounded by green empty lands. There are two fishing lakes nearby, where visitors can explore the quaint village and its many craft shops, potteries, cafés and restaurants.
Bertram’s Hotel can accommodate five people and a seven-night stay costs from £516 (approximately Rs 45,000).
