Barbados offers tourists a break from lockdown with its remote work visa

While the pandemic has changed the world as we knew of it when the year had begun, many countries are slowly trying to create a sense of normalcy now, even in these desperate times. Barbados, for instance, has come up with a new measure to increase tourist footfall. As you work from home and look for ways to break away from the monotony, the island country offers you a chance take your work to its beaches instead.

Under a new government scheme, the ‘Barbados Welcome Stamp’ has started taking applications for international tourists, tempting them with the opportunity to work remotely on the island’s beautiful beaches for up to one year.

“On behalf of our beautiful island of Barbados, I would like to extend a warm welcome to you. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tremendous challenge to people around the world, we believe it has also opened up opportunities. We recognise more people are working remotely, sometimes in very stressful conditions, with little option for vacation. Our new 12 month Barbados Welcome Stamp [is] a visa that allows you to relocate and work from one of the world’s most beloved tourism destinations,” Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says on the visa’s official website.

“We believe we have something very special to offer on this little rock we call Barbados. Our friendly people, professional services, commitment to education and importantly safety and security, all make Barbados an ideal place to live for both singles and families,” her statement reads.

But, not everyone can avail this scheme. In order to qualify, applicants must earn at least £ 39,760 (USD 50,000) per year, and also have a health insurance in place. There will also be something called the “national security vetting” for them. Additionally, the remote work visa will require a payment of either £ 1,590 (USD 2,000) per person, or £ 2,385 (USD 3,000) per family.

Once the application has been submitted, applicants will find out if they have been accepted within a week. It is believed that the scheme is being received well in the US, UK and Canada.

