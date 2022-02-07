As Bali reopens to international tourists, bookmark these must-visit places

Indonesia opened Bali to foreign tourists on February 4, lifting all bans on arrivals and reducing the quarantine period, in a move to aid economic recovery and revive tourism. Fully vaccinated visitors will now have to quarantine for only five days as opposed to the earlier mandate of seven days. But for those vaccinated with only one shot, the quarantine period remains one week.

If your feet are itching to walk on the beach and your eyes eager to see some beautiful temples, mountains, and awe-striking greenery, plan a trip to the tropical paradise that is Bali, Indonesia‘s cultural treasure, following all safety precautions, of course. This island paradise has a lot in store, as you’ll discover below:

Ubud monkey forest and art market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monkey Forest Ubud (@monkeyforestsanctuaryubud)

The three ancient temples in the complex of what might seem like an open-air zoo or a monkey preserve is actually a religious site for Balinese Hindus who consider these primates to be sacred. It is home to over 1,000 long-tailed Balinese macaques, so keep your jewellery, phone, and food away to keep potential attacks at bay. When in Ubud, don’t forget to visit the art market for humble souvenirs of traditional, local arts. You should also visit the Ubud Royal Palace or Puri Saren Ubud, which is an important historical and cultural landmark of this former royal town.

Mount Batur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoga Efendi I Tour Guide (@yojalanjalandab)

Gunung Batur, or Mount Batur, is nature flexing its beauty. With dramatic natural scenes, complete with a 5,600 foot volcanic mountain and Bali’s largest crater lake, this is one of the most beautiful destinations in all of Bali. Picturesque villages dot the slopes that are meant for hiking and cycling. P.S.: the views from the peak of the mountain, especially during sunrise and sunset, are well worth the two-hour ascent.

Tukad Cepung Waterfall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tukad Cepung Waterfall (@tukadcepung)

Located in East Bali, the Tukad Cepung Waterfall doesn’t reveal itself until after numerous steps and crossings. The waterfall, one of the most photogenic in all of Bali, wows its visitors with a natural light show which is the result of beams of light on the water which further light up the cave.

ALSO READ | Historic Trans Bhutan Trail set to reopen for the first time after six decades

Tegallalang rice terraces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Hendra Prayogo (@christianprayogo)

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the most visited and popular destinations of Bali, located just 20 minutes north of Ubud. Here you will witness wide rice terraces and the ancient ways of farming and irrigation followed by the village’s farmers.

Tirta Empul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tirta empul holy water temple (@tirtaempultemple)

Titra Empul has been an important sacred water temple for over 1,000 years. Translating to ‘Holy Spring’, this temple requires one to wear a sarong if you wish to enter. It has shrines, gates, courtyards and purification pools with multiple waterspouts under which Balinese Hindus ‘baptise’ themselves as they believe that the water has the power to heal and cleanse their soul and body.

Sekumpul Waterfall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SekumpulWaterfal🌲 (@sekumpulwaterfalls)

Considered by many as the finest waterfall in the island, the Sekumpul waterfall requires an hour’s walk to make your way down the ravine. Once you make your way down, you will be rewarded with the site of what is one of the most beautiful waterfalls which appears as if pouring in from the sky.

ALSO SEE | 8 lesser-known UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

Padang Padang beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobat Traveler (@sobattraveler)

You may already have seen Padang Padang beach on your screens in Eat, Pray, Love (2010) when Julia Roberts’ Elizabeth Gilbert meets Javier Bardem’s Felipe. The beach, which once used to be a hidden gem, is now one a must-visit for the beach lovers. The greenery that encompasses the beach and the waves of the water are perfect for a day out surfing and chilling.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!