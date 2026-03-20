Ayodhya to Rameshwaram: Retracing the footsteps of Lord Rama by rail

The tour will run on a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC train, designed specifically for thematic pilgrimages (Image: Gemini)

For devotees of Lord Rama and travellers drawn to India’s sacred geography, a unique rail journey is about to begin. Indian Railways has announced the Shri Ramayana Yatra, a 17-day luxury pilgrimage train tour that retraces the legendary path of Lord Rama described in the ancient epic Ramayana.

Launched under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme, the journey blends spiritual exploration with modern comforts. The special train, operated by IRCTC, will take passengers across some of the most revered Ramayana sites in India and Nepal, offering a structured pilgrimage experience without the hassle of planning travel and accommodation.

When the journey begins

The inaugural Shri Ramayana Yatra will depart from Safdarjung Railway Station on March 30, 2026. The pilgrimage spans 16 nights and 17 days, covering around 7,560 km before returning to Delhi. The timing also coincides with celebrations leading up to Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama.