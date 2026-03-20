Ayodhya to Rameshwaram: Retracing the footsteps of Lord Rama by rail

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For devotees of Lord Rama and travellers drawn to India’s sacred geography, a unique rail journey is about to begin. Indian Railways has announced the Shri Ramayana Yatra, a 17-day luxury pilgrimage train tour that retraces the legendary path of Lord Rama described in the ancient epic Ramayana.
Launched under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme, the journey blends spiritual exploration with modern comforts. The special train, operated by IRCTC, will take passengers across some of the most revered Ramayana sites in India and Nepal, offering a structured pilgrimage experience without the hassle of planning travel and accommodation.
The inaugural Shri Ramayana Yatra will depart from Safdarjung Railway Station on March 30, 2026. The pilgrimage spans 16 nights and 17 days, covering around 7,560 km before returning to Delhi. The timing also coincides with celebrations leading up to Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama.
During the journey, passengers will visit more than a dozen destinations connected to Lord Rama’s life and the Ramayana story.
The tour begins at Ayodhya, believed to be Lord Rama’s birthplace, where pilgrims will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Hanuman Garhi.
From there, travellers continue to Nandigram, associated with Bharat, Rama’s brother.
The pilgrimage then crosses into Nepal, visiting Sitamarhi and Janakpur—the legendary birthplace of Goddess Sita and home to the grand Janaki Temple.
Other stops on the itinerary include:
Together, these destinations create a route that mirrors the spiritual and mythological journey of Lord Rama.
The tour will run on a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC train, designed specifically for thematic pilgrimages. The train features First, Second and Third AC coaches, along with two onboard restaurants, modern kitchens, sensor-based washrooms, shower facilities and CCTV security.
Additional touches such as foot massagers and guided tours at each destination aim to make the long journey more comfortable for travellers.
The package is all-inclusive, covering train travel, hotel stays, vegetarian meals, AC transfers, sightseeing, travel insurance and services of IRCTC tour guides.
Approximate fares are:
The train will accommodate around 150 passengers.
Bookings can be made through the IRCTC Rail Connect app or the IRCTC Tourism website. With interest in religious tourism rising—especially around destinations like Ayodhya—the seats are expected to fill up quickly.
For many devotees, the Shri Ramayana Yatra offers something rare: the chance to experience a story they have grown up hearing, not just through scripture, but through a journey across the landscapes where it is believed to have unfolded.