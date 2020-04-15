Australian couple wrongly fined for posting old travel pics amid lockdown

Jaz and Garry Mott of Traralgon, received a fine from the state police for infringement rules because of their “non-essential travel”. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Jaz and Garry Mott of Traralgon, received a fine from the state police for infringement rules because of their “non-essential travel”. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In many countries, a lockdown is in place in an effort to flatten the curve and slow down the spread of the coronavirus. This means, you cannot leave the house for non-essential work. But, are you really flouting the norm by reminiscing good old travel days, and sharing a few photographs on social media? Well, an Australian couple was recently fined for sharing pictures from a holiday they went on almost a year ago.

The couple from Victoria in Australia, was sorting out old pictures, probably to satisfy their wanderlust, when they decided to post some from their 2019 holiday on Facebook. Shortly after, Jaz and Garry Mott of Traralgon, received a fine from the state police for infringement rules because of their “non-essential travel”.

The couple had posted some 12 photographs on April 5; their location mentioning Lakes Entrance, which is supposedly two hours away from where they currently reside.

By April 9, they had a cop at their door, who merely handed them a fine and walked off, the couple told The Independent. When they contacted the police station, they were told to pay up a whopping sum of AU$1,652 (approximately Rs 80,000) each, for “failure to comply with a direction given to a person in the exercise of a power under an authorisation given under section 199”.

They were being specifically fined for going all the way to Lakes Entrance for a non-essential trip. Luckily for them, the fine was revoked after the couple contacted the local media. But, they have been warned against posting any such holiday pictures in the future.

The state of Victoria, just like many other places around the world, is currently in a state of lockdown, with people only allowed to leave their houses for essential activities like buying food and other necessary items, accessing medical services or providing care giving, among others.

Going for a leisurely drive is strictly not allowed.

