Australia’s Victoria state will host Commonwealth Games 2026; some touristy things you can do there

The Australian state of Victoria has been finalised as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, it was announced earlier today. All sporting events are said to take place outside of its capital city Melbourne, with a focus on boosting the local economy.

ALSO READ | Australia welcomes back tourists with toy koalas, Tim Tams

According to news reports, the state of Victoria was given an “exclusive negotiating period” in February to secure hosting rights. The Games will be held in four regional hubs in cities like Ballarat, Geelong, Gippsland and Bendigo.

If you are looking to explore the state of Victoria ahead of the Games, here are some touristy things you can do there.

* The major attraction, which draws tourists from all across the world, is the city of Melbourne. Depending on how many days you have and what you want to do here, you can begin with the Melbourne Skydeck, for which you will have to go to the Eureka Tower — a 297.3 metre skyscraper — located in the Southbank precinct of Melbourne, Victoria. It is currently the third tallest building in the country, so you can expect a great panoramic view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melbourne Skydeck (@melbourneskydeck)

* You can also check out the breathtaking Twelve Apostles, a collection of limestone stacks off the shore of Port Campbell National Park by the Great Ocean Road. This popular tourist attraction will definitely be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Great Ocean Road is one of the most beautiful scenic roads in the world. It runs between Geelong and Warnambool in the south eastern coast of Australia. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Great Ocean Road is one of the most beautiful scenic roads in the world. It runs between Geelong and Warnambool in the south eastern coast of Australia. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* While you are here, check out the National Gallery of Victoria, also known as ‘NGV’ — an art museum in Melbourne. It was founded in 1861, and it is Australia’s oldest and most-visited art museum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Gallery of Victoria (@ngvmelbourne)

* For those travelling with family, consider a visit to the Melbourne Zoo, which is located within Royal Park in Parkville, some 4km north of Melbourne. The zoo houses 320 animal species from Australia and around the world.

* If scenic spots are your thing, you can also visit the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, which are gardens situated across two sites: Melbourne and Cranbourne. The Melbourne Gardens, founded in 1846, houses many different varieties of tree species, and the Cranbourne Gardens, established 1970, is where visitors can see Australian landscapes and flora through its plant varieties.

Looking out over the valley and mountains below from the Pinnacles Lookout in the Grampians, Victoria. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Looking out over the valley and mountains below from the Pinnacles Lookout in the Grampians, Victoria. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* You must also visit the Grampians National Park, which is located in the Grampians region of Victoria. Hailed for its outstanding natural beauty, it is located 260 km west of Melbourne and 460 km east of Adelaide.

* Other local attractions include the Queen Victoria Market — a landmark in the central business district of Melbourne. It is said to be the largest open air market in the Southern Hemisphere, and the last of the city’s Victorian era markets still in operation.

* If you plan to visit Bendigo, be ready to be transported back in time. A two-hour drive from Melbourne, it offers interesting insights into Victoria’s past. The Victorian-era architecture in the city is well-preserved. Some heritage and cultural sites to visit here are the Discovery of Gold Monument, the Bendigo Tramways Museum, the Golden Dragon museum, among others.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!