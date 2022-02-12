Want to immigrate to Australia? Here’s a complete guide on how you can get a permanent resident visa

A large number of Indians are now looking to immigrate to Australia due to its hassle-free processes, accessible rules and advanced immigration policies. By the end of June 2019, 6,60, 350 Indian-born people were living in Australia, making them the third-largest migrant community in Australia after the United Kingdom and China, according to homeaffairs.gov.au.

If too much information is making you perplexed, here’s a simple guide on how you can acquire an Australia Permanent Resident (PR) Visa, which allows you to stay in Australia for an indefinite period.

The PR visa holders also get a five-year travel facility that allows them to leave and return to Australia freely. Further, a permanent resident is given privileges and rights as citizens, including access to subsidised or free health and legal services.

Requirements

If you are applying for an Australian PR visa, you must keep these key requirements in mind.

Documents

It’s necessary to keep the required documents handy to avoid any hassle. Apart from educational, work and routine travel documents, you need the following two primary documents.

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) result – To check applicant’s proficiency in English. Skill assessment result by an assessing authority – To check how skilled an applicant is in a particular field.

Appropriate Visa

It is crucial to note that there are varied PR visas in Australia. Thus, the applicant must carefully choose the one that is fit for their needs. As of now, the Australian Government offers 30+ visa categories for Indians. Here are some of those.

*Skill stream visas

It is designed for workers who have the skills, qualifications and entrepreneurship most needed in the Australian economy. Following are its seven components.

Business Innovation and Investment Distinguished talent Employer-Sponsored Global Talent (Independent) Regional Skilled Independent State/Territory Nominated

*Family and Child stream visas

The Family stream allows the permanent migration of close family members — of Australian citizens, permanent residents, and eligible New Zealand citizens. It not only provides eligibility to partners and parents but also to additional family members such as aged dependent relatives, carers, remaining relatives and orphan relatives.

Under Child stream, visas are allowed to children, of Australian citizens, permanent residents and eligible New Zealand citizens. The Child visa comprises two categories — Child and Adoption visas.

*Special Eligibility visas

This allows the permanent migration of former residents and certain people who served in the Australian Defence Force to live in Australia as permanent residents.

Skilled Occupation List

Once you have selected a particular PR visa based on your requirement, you have to choose an occupation from SOL (Skilled Occupation List).

Point-based system

Once you have selected the occupation, apply directly to Australia’s point-based system. For the same, you need to submit an Expression of Interest in the Australian Skill Select System online. It is an online system that stores and maintains an applicant’s profile details like name, age, gender, work experience, language ability, qualification etc.

Based on these factors, the system generates points, which should be a minimum of 60 points. Higher the points, better the chances of acquiring an invitation to apply for the PR visa.

Character and health requirements

To acquire a PR visa, an applicant’s character has to be morally good, and he or she should be mentally fit to work and live in Australia.

How to get a PR Visa from India?

The applicant can apply for a PR Visa with the following steps.

*Keep the documents handy

*Submit the Expression of Interest

*Get an assessment for the profile

*An assessment grid, which requires a minimum score of 60 points

*Submit the application

*Once nominated, an ITR invitation is received

*Apply and go to Australia

IELTS requirement

The Australian Government considers the IELTS score very important during immigration formalities. It can have a huge impact on your total score and thus, you need to maintain a good IELTS score.

However, if you do not wish to undergo this exam, you can opt for other English language tests like TOEFL, PTE etc. In case, you do not want to appear for any English proficiency test, a state nomination is mandatory for your visa approval.

