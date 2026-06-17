Assam orchids to Navi Mumbai’s lotus design: India on most beautiful airports list

Indian airports have long been grabbing eyeballs for their architecture and design. This time, the admiration has gained global recognition. Guwahati Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport have been named among the world’s most beautiful airports in 2026 by Prix Versailles—a prestigious global award that celebrates architecture, design, and cultural identity as much as functionality.

For many travellers, Guwahati is the first stop on their journey to Northeast India. The airport serves as the main gateway to all eight Northeastern states, which is why its new terminal is named Ashtalakshmi—a term often used for the Northeast’s eight states.

Not just our nation but the world is taking note of Ashtalakshmi’s brilliance…@GuwahatiAirport’s new terminal has secured a place on the Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026. A huge honour to its unique design rooted in the culture and craftsmanship of the… pic.twitter.com/D3qtEAXCF0 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 16, 2026

The terminal has been designed to reflect the region’s culture and natural beauty. From bamboo-inspired design elements to references to Assam’s famous orchids, it gives travellers a glimpse of the Northeast even before they leave the airport. Large open spaces, plenty of natural light, and eco-friendly features have also helped it earn global recognition.

The honour is significant because it brings global attention to the Northeast’s culture, traditions, and biodiversity. Celebrating the achievement, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote on X that “the world is taking note of Ashtalakshmi’s brilliance”, calling it a proud moment for the region.

Navi Mumbai’s lotus-inspired vision

Joining Guwahati on the list is Navi Mumbai International Airport, whose lotus-inspired design gives a distinctly Indian touch to one of the country’s largest infrastructure projects. In Indian culture, the lotus is often associated with purity, renewal, and resilience, making it a fitting symbol for a new airport expected to reshape air travel in the Mumbai region.

The project is also significant because it represents a shift in how airports are imagined—not merely as transport hubs, but as landmarks that reflect local identity and ambition. Its inclusion on the list highlights how Indian airport design is increasingly attracting global attention.

The global company they keep

The other airports recognised by Prix Versailles this year include Frankfurt Airport Terminal 3 in Germany, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Terminal 3 in China, Techo International Airport in Cambodia, and Pittsburgh and San Diego international airports in the United States.

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Despite being located in different parts of the world, they all share a common goal: blending functionality with architecture, sustainability, and a strong sense of place. Rather than looking interchangeable, they aim to give travellers a taste of the destination before they even leave the terminal.

That may be why the recognition for Guwahati and Navi Mumbai feels particularly meaningful. Beyond celebrating impressive buildings, it reflects a growing global appreciation for airports that tell a local story—whether through Assam’s orchids and bamboo-inspired design or Navi Mumbai’s lotus-shaped vision.