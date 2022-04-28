From Triund to Sandakphu-Phalut, some easy hikes in India that you can explore

Hiking is one of the best forms of physical activity that works your muscles as hard as it rejuvenates your mind. Being outdoors and interacting with nature, sweating it out as you inch closer to the top of the mountain for a view that makes all the effort worth it — what’s not to love about hiking?

However, if your fitness level is holding you back, know that you can still start off with easier treks as you continue to work on your fitness. This will boost your morale and inspire you to keep working on your health for harder, and hence, more rewarding treks.

Till then, check out the following hikes that you can venture out on without a guide, or advanced level fitness:

Chembra Peak, Kerala

Start early to hike up Kerala‘s highest peak at 2100 m. The picturesque route goes through lush forests and coffee and tea plantations. Meppadi is the starting point of this 3km trek that culminates at a heart-shaped pond, locally referred to as hridayasarassu.

Triund Trek

The 3-4 hour-long trek to the Triund top starts from Dharamkot Primary School in upper Mcleodganj. The trek goes through a designated path amidst the jungle, and with frequent breaks, is easy enough to be a family hike. You can either choose to come down to Dharamkot the same day or stay back at the Forest Department Lodge.

Sandakphu-Phalut Trek

Located in West Bengal, The Sandakphu-Phalut route is a warm up hike for many trekkers. Although 7 days long, the trek is relatively easy with eateries and accommodation dotted all the way. The trek also offers views of the world’s fifth and sixth highest peaks, Lhotse and Makalu, respectively.

Parashar Lake

Located in Himachal Pradesh‘s Mandi district, Parashar Lake trek takes a total of 5-6 hours. The trek starts from Baggi village and goes through a well-defined trail to lead you to the mountain-top lake.

Valley of Flowers National Park Trek, Uttarakhand

Beginning from Govind Ghat, the Valley of Flowers National Park trek in Chamoli, Uttarakhand is one that even children can come along on. The Valley of Flowers National Park is a little over an hour from Ghangria where you can stay in one of the many guesthouses. The national park doesn’t offer any accommodation as it closes at 5pm.

Madhugiri Fort

Situated in the Tumkur district of Karnataka, the Madhugiri Fort hike makes for the ideal weekend getaway from Bengaluru. The trek, which is only two hours long, starts from the foothills and is paved with stairs half the way. Spend some time at the fort and make your way down following the same route.

Tikona Trek

Even with a few ledges on the way, the walk to the 3500 ft high hill Tikona, which means ‘triangular’ is a relaxing one. Located near Kamshet, 60km from Pune, the route takes you through caves and a shrine. And once you reach the top of peak, you will be able to enjoy unobstructed views of the Pawna Dam and the Lohagad Fort.

