Asia’s cleanest village now has a ‘no-tourist’ Sunday; here’s why Mawlynnong hit pause

In a move that reflects the growing need to balance tourism with community life, the village of Mawlynnong, widely known as “Asia’s Cleanest Village”, has introduced a new rule: no one-day tourists will be allowed on Sundays. The decision, which took effect in January 2026, was made by the local village council, known as the Dorbar, after years of managing a steady increase in visitors.

Why Mawlynnong bans tourists on Sundays

For a small village that prides itself on discipline, cleanliness, and strong community bonds, tourism has been both a blessing and a challenge. Mawlynnong receives thousands of visitors every month, many arriving on quick day trips from nearby towns and cities in Meghalaya and Shillong. While tourism has created livelihoods through homestays, local eateries, and handicraft sales, residents say the constant influx began to disrupt daily life.