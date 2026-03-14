Asia’s cleanest village now has a ‘no-tourist’ Sunday; here’s why Mawlynnong hit pause

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In a move that reflects the growing need to balance tourism with community life, the village of Mawlynnong, widely known as “Asia’s Cleanest Village”, has introduced a new rule: no one-day tourists will be allowed on Sundays. The decision, which took effect in January 2026, was made by the local village council, known as the Dorbar, after years of managing a steady increase in visitors.
For a small village that prides itself on discipline, cleanliness, and strong community bonds, tourism has been both a blessing and a challenge. Mawlynnong receives thousands of visitors every month, many arriving on quick day trips from nearby towns and cities in Meghalaya and Shillong. While tourism has created livelihoods through homestays, local eateries, and handicraft sales, residents say the constant influx began to disrupt daily life.
Sundays hold particular significance in the predominantly Christian village. It is traditionally reserved for church services, family gatherings, and rest. However, the rise in weekend tourism meant that villagers were often busy managing crowds rather than observing their weekly day of worship and relaxation.
To address this, the Dorbar announced that one-day tourists would not be allowed entry on Sundays, giving locals a guaranteed break from the pressures of tourism. Overnight guests staying in village homestays may still be present, but the move significantly reduces footfall on that day.
The decision also reflects a broader concern about over-tourism in fragile rural destinations. Limiting visitor numbers, even for just one day a week, helps the community maintain the environment and cultural rhythm that made Mawlynnong famous in the first place.
Located about 90 kilometres from Shillong near the India–Bangladesh border, Mawlynnong rose to international fame after being declared “Asia’s Cleanest Village” in 2003 by travel publications. But the recognition wasn’t the result of a sudden campaign, it reflected a longstanding culture of collective responsibility.
Residents have followed strict cleanliness practices for generations. Bamboo dustbins line the streets, waste is carefully segregated, and plastic use is discouraged. Community members, including children, regularly participate in keeping the village spotless.
Today, Mawlynnong is one of the most popular rural tourism destinations in Meghalaya. Visitors come to experience its tidy lanes, flower-filled gardens, and eco-friendly lifestyle. Nearby attractions include the living root bridges of the Khasi hills, a remarkable example of indigenous bio-engineering, as well as the Sky View bamboo tower, which offers sweeping views of the plains of Bangladesh.
The village is also known for its matrilineal Khasi culture, where lineage and inheritance pass through women — another aspect that fascinates travellers exploring the region.