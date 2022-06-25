scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora set couple goals as they travel to the ‘city of love’

We love how fashionably-casual their vacation is!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2022 2:10:14 pm
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora travelling, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Paris, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora news, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora city of love, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora vacation, indian express newsGuess where Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are holidaying right now. (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are enjoying some down-time while holidaying in the French capital. The much-in-love couple has been sharing pictures from Paris, a city they are currently exploring, and we love how fashionably-casual their vacation is.

Arjun took to Instagram stories to first share this picture of Malaika from inside the aircraft, teasing that she does not seem too stoked about the holiday. “Loving her excitement…” the text read.

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora travelling, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Paris, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora news, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora city of love, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora vacation, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

Malaika replied with, “It’s called a power nap.” In the picture, the actor and model seems to be snoozing while standing upright, wearing a Christian Dior printed hoodie dress and looking chic.

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora travelling, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Paris, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora news, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora city of love, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora vacation, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Arjun also shared this gorgeous, sunny photo of the facade of a building from the outside of a cafe.

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora travelling, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Paris, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora news, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora city of love, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora vacation, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

The 2 States actor also shared this black and white photograph of his lady love, which he seems to have surreptitiously clicked as she examined bags in a high-end store.

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora travelling, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Paris, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora news, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora city of love, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora vacation, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

Malaika returned the favour by clicking this solo of Arjun’s, in which he posed in a grey sweatshirt, a pair of midnight blue pants and white and grey converse shoes. He praised his girlfriend’s photography skills, too.

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora travelling, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Paris, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora news, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora city of love, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora vacation, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

The cherry on the cake, however, was this picture, in which the couple made a heart with their hands, with Malaika writing that they are in the ‘city of love’.

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora travelling, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Paris, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora news, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora city of love, Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora vacation, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Paris is hailed as the ‘city of love’ because of the charming French culture, which pulls tourists from around the world to plan proposals here, get married, etc. The city is iconic in a way, for it is synonymous with art, romanticism and poetry.

The Parisian architecture plays a role, too, for unlike other major cities, there is a sense of rhythm and pace in the ‘art nouveau’ style of buildings with a lot of Victorian charm.

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun also shared a selfie against the pristine blue sky in Rue Saint-Honoré, which is a street in the city, named after the Saint-Honoré church.

