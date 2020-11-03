Are you keen on exploring Titanic’s wreckage? Here’s your chance

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in the early hours of April 15, 1912, after a collision with an iceberg. (File photo)

It was known as the unsinkable ship, but the capsizing of the RMS Titanic was a devastating and heartbreaking episode in history, especially since thousands of lives were lost in the event. Since then, there have been numerous documentaries made on the ship, and even a film, which presented the tragic events of the night the ship sank.

And while deep-sea expeditions have happened in the past, video footage of which are available for the world to see, this is for the first time that ‘citizen scientists’ are being invited for an “epic voyage to the world’s most famous shipwreck”.

OceanGate Expeditions, a US travel company, is organising six 10-day expeditions for teams of voluntary explorers, who will visit the wreckage, which is 3,800 metres below the surface. It is likely to happen in May 2021.

“Beginning summer of 2021, a team of explorers will dive 3,800 metres below the surface of the North Atlantic to the wreck site of the RMS Titanic. This historic expedition will open the opportunity for citizen scientists to participate as active members of the team. Considered Mission Specialists, these individuals will help to achieve scientific goals and document the current condition of the historic wreck. Receiving hands-on training and continued instruction, this unique opportunity will connect explorers and amateur scientists to real scientific adventure,” reads a message on the OceanGate Expeditions website.

It is believed the project will continue till the summer of 2022, and the 10-day expeditions have been priced at $125,000 (Rs 92,91,187.50).

According to a report published in The National, a total of nine ‘mission specialists’ will be allowed on each expedition — three per dive — who will each pay $125,000 for the 10-day sail from St John’s in Newfoundland. It will take them around eight hours to reach the site, explore, and then return to the surface.

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in the early hours of April 15, 1912, after a collision with an iceberg.

