Archipelago near Brazil is reopening only for tourists who have already had COVID-19

It seems the world is slowly opening up once again. While the UN has been asking governments around the world to restart its tourism sector and enable safe international travel, some iconic places have already opened their doors for tourists. And now, it has come to the fore that an archipelago off the coast of Brazil has started to welcome tourists once again from September 1. The catch is that you are only allowed entry here if you have already had COVID-19.

To enter Fernando de Noronha, visitors must present a positive COVID-19 test, or antibody test taken no more than 20 days before their arrival, the Insider reports. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the molecular test shows if you have an active coronavirus infection in the body, and the 20-day limit signifies that those who have tested positive should have recovered by now.

In other words, the outlet says that according to a translated post on Pernambuco’s government website, only those who were once diagnosed but now have been fully cured, can enter the national park and UNESCO world heritage site.

The archipelago’s administrator Guilherme Rocha made the announcement in a news conference “and described it as the first step in Fernando de Noronha’s reopening plans”, the Insider reports.

“In this first stage of reopening, only tourists who have already had COVID and have recovered and are immune to the disease will be authorized [because] they can neither transmit it nor be infected again,” he had said.

According to the CDC, however, researchers do not seem to know right now if the mere presence of antibodies means that one is totally immune to the coronavirus, and is safe from any kind of future invasion.

