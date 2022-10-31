Anushka Sharma shares pictures from Belur Math, Kalighat Temple: Know more about these places

If you follow Anushka Sharma on Instagram, you would know that the actor was camped for a while in Kolkata, where she had been shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress — a biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Now, having wrapped up her schedule, she took to Instagram to share a photo dump of her time in the West Bengal capital, which is hailed for food and heritage tourism.

Once you are in Kolkata, you cannot resist the street food and other Bengali delicacies, and neither can you stay away from the temptation of visiting iconic places. The same was the case with Anushka, who captioned her recent Instagram post “Eat-Pray-Love”, signifying the activities she did in the city.

It seemed to be a food and culinary adventure for the new mother, who posted pictures of her plate containing many delectable items. There was, for instance, a photo of Aliah phirni — from the famous New Aliah Hotel in Bow Barracks — followed by that of “Balwant Singh ki chai and samosa“.

The actor also posted a picture of “mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle, Paramount ke sherbet, Girish Ch Dey malaai roll, Puti Ram ki kachori aloo” — all of which are famous dishes that are loved by locals and tourists alike.

Coming to the spiritual aspect of the trip, Anushka — who was joined by daughter Vamika, who appeared in one of the photos — visited two revered places: Belur Math and Kalighat Temple.

Belur Math is the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, which were founded by Swami Vivekananda, who was the chief disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, a mystic who deeply revered and dedicated his life to Goddess Kali.

Belur Math is located on the west bank of Hooghly River, Belur. Interestingly, the architecture here is a combination of Hindu, Islamic, Buddhist, and Christian art and styles that convey the message that all religions are united.

Kalighat Temple, too, is dedicated to Goddess Kali and considered to be one of the Shakti Peethas. It is located in Kalighat, Kolkata, and is an amalgam of two words: ‘Kali’, after the Goddess and ‘ghat’, meaning landing/steps, usually near a water body.

According to the official West Bengal Tourism website, Kalighat was a ghat sacred to Kali “on the old course of the Hooghly river”. Interestingly, the erstwhile name of the city, ‘Calcutta’, was said to have been derived from the word ‘Kalighat’. The temple is situated on the banks of a small canal called Adi Ganga that connects to the Hooghly.

