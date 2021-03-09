Anil Kumble and wife share pictures from their Kabini safari tour; check them out

Anil Kumble with his wife Chetana's clicks have us in awe. (Source: Anil Kumble/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

One of the best wildlife parks in India is, no doubt, the Kabini National Park in Karnataka. It attracts wildlife photographers and nature enthusiasts from far and wide. Cricketer Anil Kumble, an avid wildlife photographer, has been enjoying the safari at the park with his wife Chetana. The former ace spinner shared some stunning images on his Instagram recently, giving us a sneak-peek into the picturesque park’s beautiful beasts, including tigers and leopards.

Before you pack your bag and take off on an adventurous safari tour yourself, take a look at these stunning photographs.

Here’s a picture of a leopard captured by Kumble.

The former cricketer’s profile is flooded with his captures of India’s national animal — the majestic tiger. Here is another one!

Not to be left behind, his wife Chetana also pitched in with a beautiful capture. He quite aptly called it “in-house competition”. “Wonderful picture of this Tiger on our recent trip to Kabini by my wife”.

Kumble, who loves wildlife photography, also explained how the image was taken. “This image of a beautiful tigress was taken in extremely low light at a very high ISO,” he said.

Besides photographing these beautiful creatures, the former Indian leg spinner also tries to create awareness about them on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Kabini, located on the Kabini River on the Western Ghats of Karnataka, is a paradise renowned for its rich flora and fauna. And sightings of varied species is a thrilling adventure for nature lovers. The lush green forest is surrounded by large lakes.

In the past, too, Kumble has wowed us with some stunning captures with his lens.

What do you think of these pictures?

