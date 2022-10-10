Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita merge work and travel as they explore the best of Egypt; see pics

In recent times, many celebrities have visited Egypt. But, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita — who are exploring the country that links northeast Africa to the Middle East — are setting many travel goals with their numerous posts and social media pictures, in which they appear to be dressed like locals in the day and glamming it up at night, while soaking in the country’s landscape, its sun, the weather and the rich history and culture.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo star took to Instagram to show snippets from his holiday abroad. He captioned one of the posts, “Hand in hand making memories everywhere we go!” In it, the 65-year-old posed with his wife in Cairo, with the stunning pyramids and sphinx in the background.

While the actor was seen in a dull blue collared, loose kurta with buttons, his wife complemented him in a loose top with stripes. Both of them wore white sneakers and accessorised with a pair of sunglasses.

Cairo, which is the capital of Egypt, houses the ancient Giza pyramid complex, along with the cities of Memphis and Heliopolis.

In another set of pictures, the actor mostly posed solo, and with other tourists against the backdrop of the pyramids. He captioned it, “Work. Travel. Rest. Repeat! #exploringegypt Off to Luxor…”

Later, he appeared all sharp and suave in a black suit and trousers, as he glammed up in Luxor with wife Sunita, who looked equally stunning in a black satin kaftan top with heavy embroidery. She also wore matching heavy earrings to complete the look.

Luxor is another city, which is located on the east bank of the Nile river. It houses the site of the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes, which was once the capital of the pharaohs when they were at the height of their power. This city draws tourists from all over the world who come here to see some of Egypt’s most famous temples, tombs, and monuments.

Sunita also took to Instagram to share another picture clicked at night, presumably at Luxor, with a beautiful historic structure behind them. “Memory is a way of holding on to the things you love, the things you are, the things you never want to lose…” her caption read. In the accompanying photo, the couple held hands and looked straight at the camera.

Travel goals, aren’t they?

