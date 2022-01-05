B-town celebs are loving this destination; here’s how you can also plan a getaway there

Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter, and also Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra just returned from their year-end vacations from the destination that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited to ring in 2021. The destination was Ranthambore National Park, located amidst the arid hills of Rajasthan.

Spread across 1400 sq kms., this national park covers three districts — Sawai Modhopur, Karuali and Kota — and is one of the best places in the country to spot the Royal Bengal Tiger along with other wildlife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The park attracts tourists who are drawn here for a possible sighting of the big cat, which is highly probable but never guaranteed. There’s other fauna as well who call Ranthambore home, like hyenas, leopards, sambar deer, langur monkeys, sloth bears along with many species of birds like Bronze-winged Jacana, Sandpiper, Painted Spurfowl, Great Horned Owl, Painted Sandgrouse, Nightjar, among others. It is also home to one of the largest banyan trees in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The national park is named after Ranthambore Fort which stands tall, till date, amidst the jungle. Ranthambore was declared a national park and a tiger reserve only in 1973 when the shrinking forest cover and the tiger population due to unregulated commercial activities raised serious concerns.

The fort is now one of the most important historical landmark in Rajasthan dating back to the 10th century. It has three Hindu temples as well as a Jain temple. In 2013, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

ALSO READ | World Wildlife Day 2020: Nine sanctuaries and national parks in India to visit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The national park can only be explored through guided safaris in the six-seater jeep or the open-topped truck (canter) for larger groups of up to 20 people. The safaris are conducted in shifts of three and a half hours, one in the morning from 7AM to 10:30 AM and another in the afternoon from 2pm to 5:30pm from November to January. The timings vary slightly depending on the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

There are 10 zones in the national park, and some are said to have higher possibilities of spotting the big cat than others. For example, the Padam Talab, named after the lotuses in the lake, in Zone 3. Machli, said to be the most photographed tigress in the world who had the alias ‘Lady of the Lake’ famously called Ranthambore her home, dwelling mostly in Zones 2-5. She passed away in 2016.

ALSO READ | Travel as healing

You can either leave the safari booking to your travel agency or the hotel, or you can also do it yourself through the Rajasthan government portal.

When in Ranthambore, you will find multiple accommodation options in the form of luxury villas and heritage hotels in Sawai Modhopur, considered the gateway to the National Park. Take the time to explore the serene surroundings beyond the National Park in spots like Surwal Lake, Kachida Valley, Lakarda-Anantpura, Trinetra Ganesh Temple and Jogi Mahal which are all in close distance.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!