Inside Ananya Panday’s Greece vacation: ‘Most beautiful five days’

Ananya Panday’s latest European rendezvous has set the bar pretty high for a summer getaway. While the Chaand Mera Dil actor shared snapshots from her trip to Greece on Instagram, exploring tranquil waters on speedboat rides and stealing quieter moments on the beachfront, we turned to TripAdvisor’s top recommendations and found some must-visit attractions to add to our Greece travel bucket list. Come take a look:

Acropolis

This ancient citadel, built in the fifth century B.C., towers over the city and is home to some of the most impressive ancient ruins, buildings, and artefacts. One of them is the Parthenon, which features the majestic ruins of an ancient Greek building known for its dignified white marble columns and perfect sense of proportion. The country’s most famous temple, it was dedicated to the goddess Athena and is considered the peak of Greek art.