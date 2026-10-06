Inside Ananya Panday’s Greece vacation: ‘Most beautiful five days’

Explore the world famous pink sands of Elafonissi Beach, photograph the striking turquoise waters at Balos Lagoon, or enjoy wild watersports at beautiful Paleokastritsa Beach.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Ananya Panday takes a trip to GreeceAnanya Panday takes a trip to Greece. (Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
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Ananya Panday’s latest European rendezvous has set the bar pretty high for a summer getaway. While the Chaand Mera Dil actor shared snapshots from her trip to Greece on Instagram, exploring tranquil waters on speedboat rides and stealing quieter moments on the beachfront, we turned to TripAdvisor’s top recommendations and found some must-visit attractions to add to our Greece travel bucket list. Come take a look:

Acropolis

This ancient citadel, built in the fifth century B.C., towers over the city and is home to some of the most impressive ancient ruins, buildings, and artefacts. One of them is the Parthenon, which features the majestic ruins of an ancient Greek building known for its dignified white marble columns and perfect sense of proportion. The country’s most famous temple, it was dedicated to the goddess Athena and is considered the peak of Greek art.

Elafonissi Beach

Located on Crete’s southwest coast, this remote beach is best known for its pink sand. The crystal-clear waters make this a popular summer vacation spot, attracting sunbathers and watersport enthusiasts alike.

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Plaka

One of the oldest neighbourhoods in Athens, you’ll see Roman columns, medieval churches, and ancient landmarks like the Choragic Monument of Lysicrates—along with shops selling jewellery, clothes, ceramics, and souvenirs. Sidewalk restaurants and family-run taverns serving authentic Greek food are an added bonus.

Ananya Panday takes a trip to Greece Surrounded by lush greenery and rocky cliffs, Paleokastritsa Beach is known for its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches. (Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Balos Lagoon

This lagoon is one of the most photographed spots on the island of Crete, with stunning turquoise waters and a panoramic landscape. Visit early in the morning to experience the lagoon at its calmest and most tranquil state. TripAdvisor suggests taking the ferry from Kissamos Port for a relaxing, convenient way to reach Belos.

Paleokastritsa Beach

Surrounded by lush greenery and rocky cliffs, Paleokastritsa Beach is known for its crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and stunning natural beauty. The beach is also great for a variety of water sports, making it popular amongst adrenaline seekers and thrill chasers.

Tours of the bay take you to the enchanting Nausicaa’s Cave, the famous Blue Caves, and secluded beaches accessible only by boat. The Monastery of Theotokou, overlooking the bay, is just a short distance from the beach and is considered one of the island’s most important monasteries.

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Meteora

Meteora makes for a jaw-dropping landscape in central Greece, where six historic Eastern Orthodox monasteries sit atop massive, 400-meter-tall sandstone pillars. Meaning “suspended in the air,” this UNESCO World Heritage site sits near the towns of Kalabaka and Kastraki and is about 3.5 hours by train or car from Athens.

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