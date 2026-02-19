Anamudi: A guide to Kerala’s highest peak

Towering above the misty hills of Munnar, Anamudi is a biodiversity hotspot wrapped in grasslands and rare wildlife.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 19, 2026
Anaimudi peak from the Naikolli Mala ridgeAnaimudi peak from the Naikolli Mala ridge (Photo: Wikiepedia)
Rising to an impressive height of 2,695 meters (8,842 feet), Anamudi is the highest peak in South India. Nestled within the lush folds of the Western Ghats, this mountain stands tall on the Eravikulam plateau in Kerala. Its name translates to ‘Elephant’s Forehead’ in Malayalam—a nod to a broad, dome-shaped summit that resembles the head of an elephant.

The mountain lies within the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s eight “hottest hotspots” of biodiversity. The slopes of Anamudi are home to the endangered Nilgiri tahr, a mountain goat species that thrives in the high-altitude grasslands. Rare orchids, endemic birds, and unique flora flourish here, making it a paradise for nature lovers and researchers alike.

During the blooming season of the famed Neelakurinji flower — which blossoms once every 12 years — the surrounding hills transform into a beautiful carpet of blue, drawing visitors from across the country.

Trekking and access

Unlike many Himalayan peaks, Anamudi does not allow unrestricted trekking to the summit. Visitors can explore designated trails within Eravikulam National Park, but climbing to the very top is generally restricted to protect wildlife habitats.  For adventure enthusiasts, the nearby Anamudi Peak trek (within permitted zones) offers panoramic views of the Western Ghats, with undulating hills stretching endlessly into the horizon.

Things to do

Explore designated walking trails, offering sweeping views of the Western Ghats. Wildlife spotting is a highlight — especially the endangered Nilgiri tahr grazing along the slopes. Visit the park’s interpretation centre to learn about the region’s unique biodiversity. Photography enthusiasts can capture misty valleys and rare flora, while nearby tea estates and scenic drives around Munnar make for relaxing add-ons to your mountain escape.

ALSO READ | Is Kerala really India’s top food destination? Lonely Planet thinks so
Anaimudi peak Anaimudi peak (Photo: Wikipedia)

Where is Anamudi located?

Anamudi is situated inside the protected boundaries of Eravikulam National Park, near the hill station of Munnar. The region is known for its rolling tea gardens, mist-laden valleys, and shola-grassland ecosystems. Being part of a national park, access to the peak is regulated to preserve its fragile biodiversity.

Best time to go

The ideal time to visit Anamudi is between October and March. During these months, the weather in the Western Ghats is cool, crisp, and pleasantly misty — perfect for exploring the trails inside Eravikulam National Park.

