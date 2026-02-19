Anamudi: A guide to Kerala’s highest peak

Rising to an impressive height of 2,695 meters (8,842 feet), Anamudi is the highest peak in South India. Nestled within the lush folds of the Western Ghats, this mountain stands tall on the Eravikulam plateau in Kerala. Its name translates to ‘Elephant’s Forehead’ in Malayalam—a nod to a broad, dome-shaped summit that resembles the head of an elephant.

The mountain lies within the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s eight “hottest hotspots” of biodiversity. The slopes of Anamudi are home to the endangered Nilgiri tahr, a mountain goat species that thrives in the high-altitude grasslands. Rare orchids, endemic birds, and unique flora flourish here, making it a paradise for nature lovers and researchers alike.