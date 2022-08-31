Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol visit the temple where they prayed before birth of son Veer: ‘Mannat poori hui’

Earlier this year, actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol had opened up about their pregnancy and conception roadblocks on their YouTube channel, sharing that before they welcomed their son Veer in 2020, they were struggling to conceive and had even considered options like IUI, IVF and surrogacy.

In the video, while detailing the journey to their conception, the couple had mentioned that while they were struggling, they trusted the divinity of God to make things work for them, and that someone even suggested a famous ‘Bal Ganpati’ temple for them to go and visit.

The couple drove to the Lord Ganesh temple, and Amrita thought of it as a “picnic” and a “lovely long drive”, until they reached there and asked for their wish to be fulfilled. This was circa 2018, two years before their son was born in 2020.

Now, in 2022, they returned to the temple — on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi — which, they claimed, is famous for fulfilling the wishes of childless couples wanting to embrace parenthood. In a new YouTube video, the couple drove there and said, “Mannat poori ho chuki hai humaari (our wish has been fulfilled)”.

Along the way, Amrita and Anmol made several pit stops — they ate, drank tea and also did some vegetable shopping, before resuming their journey. Later, they explained to their viewers that they were in a place called ‘Kadav’, which is where the famous temple is located.

While Amrita added a traditional Maharashtrian ‘nath‘ to her ethnic look upon reaching the temple, Anmol changed into a white kurta and pajama set. Standing in front of the idol of Lord Ganesh, they called it “an amazing feeling” now that they have been blessed with a child.

They offered some flowers and coconut to the deity and concluded the puja. “It is a very fulfilling feeling,” Amrita said as they made their way back.

