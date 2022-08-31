scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol visit the temple where they prayed before birth of son Veer: ‘Mannat poori hui’

The couple first drove to the Lord Ganesh temple in 2018, when Amrita had thought of it as a "picnic" and a "lovely long drive"; their son was born in 2020

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Amrita Rao RJ Anmol child, Amrita Rao motherhood, Amrita Rao RJ Anmol Lord Ganesh temple, Amrita Rao RJ Anmol parents, pregnancy struggles, indian express newsThe couple had prayed in the very same temple before they had conceived their son. (Photo: Instagram/@amrita_rao_insta)

Earlier this year, actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol had opened up about their pregnancy and conception roadblocks on their YouTube channel, sharing that before they welcomed their son Veer in 2020, they were struggling to conceive and had even considered options like IUI, IVF and surrogacy.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In the video, while detailing the journey to their conception, the couple had mentioned that while they were struggling, they trusted the divinity of God to make things work for them, and that someone even suggested a famous ‘Bal Ganpati’ temple for them to go and visit.

The couple drove to the Lord Ganesh temple, and Amrita thought of it as a “picnic” and a “lovely long drive”, until they reached there and asked for their wish to be fulfilled. This was circa 2018, two years before their son was born in 2020.

Now, in 2022, they returned to the temple — on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi — which, they claimed, is famous for fulfilling the wishes of childless couples wanting to embrace parenthood. In a new YouTube video, the couple drove there and said, “Mannat poori ho chuki hai humaari (our wish has been fulfilled)”.

Along the way, Amrita and Anmol made several pit stops — they ate, drank tea and also did some vegetable shopping, before resuming their journey. Later, they explained to their viewers that they were in a place called ‘Kadav’, which is where the famous temple is located.

ALSO READ |Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar experience ‘divine strength and faith’ in Himachal Pradesh temples; see pics

While Amrita added a traditional Maharashtrian ‘nath‘ to her ethnic look upon reaching the temple, Anmol changed into a white kurta and pajama set. Standing in front of the idol of Lord Ganesh, they called it “an amazing feeling” now that they have been blessed with a child.

They offered some flowers and coconut to the deity and concluded the puja. “It is a very fulfilling feeling,” Amrita said as they made their way back.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 07:00:30 pm
Next Story

Wolverhampton adds 6-foot-7 striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union

The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union

Premium
Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pictures, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photographs, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 photos, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 pics, devotees celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, indian express news
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Devotees usher in idols, pray fervently to mark the 11-day festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement