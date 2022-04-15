Amarnath Yatra set to begin for devotees aged 13 to 75 years; know all about the registration process

Amarnath Yatra, one of India’s most popular pilgrimages, is undertaken by lakhs of Shiva devotees every year. It was forced to stay closed for the last two years owing to the pandemic. But this year, devotees can take the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir starting June 30 till August 11.

The yatra registration has opened for those aged between 13 and 75 years, at Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Yes Bank, and 100 branches of State Bank of India across the country, until June 30. This year, the fees have been increased by INR 20, amounting to INR 120 as opposed to INR 100. Travellers are also required to get their health certificates from designated hospitals near the Amarnath Shrine Board.

To register for the yatra online, you can visit the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board website. Click on ‘what’s new’ followed by the ‘register online’ option, and fill in the required details. You will be given RFID tags which helps the Shrine Board to keep track of every pilgrim and tourist. You will need a prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate, four passport-sized photographs, and your filled application form to complete the registration.

One of the many important Lord Shiva shrines in India, Amarnath stays open only for a few days in summer for pilgrims and tourists. The temple is surrounded by mountains on all sides and houses an ice shiva linga, which is in a stalagmite formation.

If you are embarking on the pilgrimage this year, here are a few things you should know about Amarnath and the trek to the shiva linga:

-The main cave is situated at a height of 12,756 ft. from the sea level. It remains snow covered for most part of the year, thereby allowing a short window for the yatra during summer.

-Amarnath is believed to house the cave where Lord Shiva narrated Amar Katha, the secret of life and eternity, to Goddess Parvati, and wanted to keep it a secret.

-There are two trekking routes to reach Amarnath Cave—the shorter one via Baltal, and the traditional one that passes through Srinagar. You can either hire a private vehicle from Jammu to Pahalgam and Baltal or take state transport buses. If you start from Srinagar or Pahalgam, you will be trekking to a height of over 14,000 ft., which means you will need to be physically fit to undertake the journey. If you want, you can avoid the long difficult trek by booking a helicopter ride to the cave. For taking helicopter services, you will be required to get a medical fitness certificate from a doctor authorized by the yatra board to certify that you are fit for the journey.

