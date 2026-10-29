All about Horniman Circle: The Mumbai landmark that puzzled Vijay Deverakonda

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A question about Horniman Circle on Koffee With Karan 9 recently left Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confused, prompting a cheeky response from the actor before host Karan Johar clarified he meant a landmark in Mumbai’s Fort neighbourhood.
Encircled by colonial-era buildings and steeped in the history of Bombay’s trading economy, this South Mumbai landmark offers a window into the city’s past.
Set amid the bustle of South Mumbai’s financial district, the circular garden and the imposing buildings around it offer a glimpse into how Bombay evolved from a trading port into a major commercial centre.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
From Bombay Green to Horniman Circle
Before it became a landscaped garden, the area was known as Bombay Green—an open space in old Bombay where traders gathered and stored goods, including cotton and opium. The ground played a role in the city’s growing commercial life, with traders and brokers meeting under the shade of a banyan tree.
As Bombay expanded, the area transformed. Following the demolition of the city’s old fortifications in the 1860s, Bombay Green became part of an ambitious urban-planning project. The circular garden was laid out between 1869 and 1872, surrounded by imposing buildings with curved façades and arcaded walkways. It was initially named Elphinstone Circle, after the then Governor of Bombay, Lord Elphinstone.
In 1947, the landmark was renamed Horniman Circle in honour of Benjamin Guy Horniman, the editor of The Bombay Chronicle. A supporter of India’s freedom movement, Horniman had challenged British censorship and published reports on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, for which he was deported to England.
An architectural walk through old Bombay
The first thing that catches the eye is the sweep of heritage buildings encircling the garden. Their curved façades, repetitive arches and covered walkways reflect the planned character of this 19th-century commercial district. Look more closely at the decorative stonework above the arches, where carved faces known as mascarons add an unusual detail to the otherwise formal architecture.
The garden itself offers a welcome pause from the surrounding traffic and office rush. Shaded by mature trees, it has walkways, benches and open spaces where office-goers, residents and visitors can take a break. It also reminds us of the importance of public green spaces in a neighbourhood shaped by commerce.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.