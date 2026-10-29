All about Horniman Circle: The Mumbai landmark that puzzled Vijay Deverakonda

A question about Horniman Circle on Koffee With Karan 9 recently left Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confused, prompting a cheeky response from the actor before host Karan Johar clarified he meant a landmark in Mumbai’s Fort neighbourhood.

Encircled by colonial-era buildings and steeped in the history of Bombay’s trading economy, this South Mumbai landmark offers a window into the city’s past.

Set amid the bustle of South Mumbai’s financial district, the circular garden and the imposing buildings around it offer a glimpse into how Bombay evolved from a trading port into a major commercial centre.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.