Alia Bhatt reveals one ‘spectacular’ experience on her travel bucket list: 5 best places to make it a reality

From family moments at Hong Kong Disneyland to awe-inspiring wildlife encounters in the Masai Mara, Alia Bhatt curates travel experiences that blend luxury with a love for nature. Often accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, daughter, Raha, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, the actor keeps sharing intimate glimpses of these journeys on Instagram.

The Jigra actor recently revealed her travel bucket list. Speaking to National Geographic for 33 changemakers, Alia shared that she wants to see the northern lights, popularly known as aurora borealis. “I really want to see the northern lights. I think that would be such a spectacular experience,” she said in the now-viral video.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo)

Inspired by Alia’s travel bucket list, we have collated a list of the best places to see the Northern Lights.

Swedish Lapland, Sweden

Swedish Lapland (Image source: Unsplash) Swedish Lapland (Image source: Unsplash)

One of the most enchanting experiences in Swedish Lapland is witnessing the Northern Lights. For those seeking the best vantage points, Abisko National Park stands out as a leading destination, often considered the world’s top place to see this phenomenon. Travellers can spend time in Abisko, as consistently clear skies greatly increase the chances of seeing the Northern Lights. The best months to catch the phenomenon are between September and April, with peak viewing experience from December to March.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik (Image source: Unsplash) Reykjavik (Image source: Unsplash)

Iceland is an ideal location to view the aurora borealis, with places like Reykjavik. Tourists can travel to the Grandi district, Grotta Nature Reserve, Perlan Hill, and the Sun Voyager Sculpture to get a clearer view of the Northern Lights due to less pollution. The right time to visit Reykjavik is between late August and mid-April.

Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland

Rovaniemi, Finland (Image source: Unsplash) Rovaniemi, Finland (Image source: Unsplash)

Apart from Santa Claus Village and husky dog sledging, Rovaniemi is the idyllic location for an epic evening under the Northern Lights in Lapland. Travellers can plan their trip between September and April for optimal viewing.

Svalbard, Norway

Svalbard (Image source: Unsplash) Svalbard (Image source: Unsplash)

Svalbard is one of the best locations in the world to see the Northern Lights because of the Arctic Ocean, which is only 650 miles from the North Pole. It is recommended to step out with a guide in Svalbard, which is also home to the mighty polar bear.

Ilulissat, Greenland

Greenland (Image source: Unsplash) Greenland (Image source: Unsplash)

Home to nearly 57,000 people, Greenland is the world’s least populated country. The lack of rain and low-level wind make Ilulissat a perfect location to watch the Northern Lights illuminate the skies. The best months to plan a trip to the region are September and April.