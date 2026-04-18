Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding anniversary in Austrian Alps: Rs 1.4 lakh a night stay, skiing, and a special surprise for Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making waves ever since they got married in 2022. The star couple, who wooed cinema buffs with their chemistry in Brahmastra: Part I, recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in the picturesque Austrian Alps.

Although Ranbir steers clear of social media, the Darlings actor often shares glimpses of her travel expeditions with her family, including her daughter, Raha, on Instagram.

In the new post, Alia shared a dreamy carousel from her vacation in the Austrian Alps, where she celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary. The photos featured the couple enjoying coffee and hot chocolate against the backdrop of a snow-capped landscape, taking on skiing in the Alps, indulging in candlelight dinners, and introducing Raha to alpacas. The couple stayed in Lech, a small Austrian village.