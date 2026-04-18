Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding anniversary in Austrian Alps: Rs 1.4 lakh a night stay, skiing, and a special surprise for Raha

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making waves ever since they got married in 2022. The star couple, who wooed cinema buffs with their chemistry in Brahmastra: Part I, recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in the picturesque Austrian Alps.
Although Ranbir steers clear of social media, the Darlings actor often shares glimpses of her travel expeditions with her family, including her daughter, Raha, on Instagram.
In the new post, Alia shared a dreamy carousel from her vacation in the Austrian Alps, where she celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary. The photos featured the couple enjoying coffee and hot chocolate against the backdrop of a snow-capped landscape, taking on skiing in the Alps, indulging in candlelight dinners, and introducing Raha to alpacas. The couple stayed in Lech, a small Austrian village.
Sharing the post, Alia wrote, “somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking….we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short…Tu saath hain toh din raat hain.”
See here:
View this post on Instagram
Alia and Ranbir stayed at a ski resort, Fernsicht, that allows travellers to book apartments of various sizes. The property has 11 options, which vary from winter to summer.
“Ski enthusiasts can hop right onto the slopes and ski directly from their apartment to the lift in just one minute,” the official website of Fernsicht reads.
“However you choose to spend your holiday, at the Fernsicht Apartments, in the heart of Lech, you’ll leave everyday life behind from the very first moment. This is thanks in part to the magnificent panoramic views – overlooking all our mountains: from the Kriegerhorn to the Omeshorn and Karhorn, all the way to the Mohnenfluh,” the website added.
View this post on Instagram
According to the official website, 2025 pricing is listed for all apartments except the 119-square-metre unit. During the busy season (March 28 to April 6, 2026), nightly rates range between €1,070 (around Rs 1.17 lakh) and €1,310 (around Rs 1.43 lakh).
The Apartments is a blend of warmth and modernity with minimalist interiors and wooden flooring. From a Nespresso coffee machine in the kitchen to a dishwasher and dedicated parking. Every apartment comes with its own private Finnish sauna.
Guests can also purchase a ski pass and a Lech Card at the property. The Lech Card, available during the summer season, offers discounts and access to local amenities such as buses, cable cars, guided tours, and even the forest swimming pool.
The property also hosts myriad festivals like Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival and Oberlech Spring Festival in April, and Impact Lech in June.