Airports with the world’s shortest runways, where every landing is an adventure

Most major international airports boast runways stretching well over 3,000 metres to accommodate large commercial aircraft. But in some of the world’s most remote and rugged destinations, pilots have to land on strips that are just a fraction of that length. Whether carved into mountainsides or squeezed onto tiny islands, these airports demand exceptional flying skills and specially trained pilots. Here are seven airports famous for their remarkably short runways.

1. Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, Saba, Caribbean Netherlands (Approx. 400 m)

Often regarded as the commercial airport with the shortest runway in the world, Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport serves the tiny volcanic island of Saba in the Caribbean. Its runway measures only about 400 metres, with steep cliffs dropping into the sea at both ends. Only specially certified pilots flying small aircraft are permitted to operate here.