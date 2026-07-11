Airports with the world’s shortest runways, where every landing is an adventure

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Most major international airports boast runways stretching well over 3,000 metres to accommodate large commercial aircraft. But in some of the world’s most remote and rugged destinations, pilots have to land on strips that are just a fraction of that length. Whether carved into mountainsides or squeezed onto tiny islands, these airports demand exceptional flying skills and specially trained pilots. Here are seven airports famous for their remarkably short runways.
Often regarded as the commercial airport with the shortest runway in the world, Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport serves the tiny volcanic island of Saba in the Caribbean. Its runway measures only about 400 metres, with steep cliffs dropping into the sea at both ends. Only specially certified pilots flying small aircraft are permitted to operate here.
Known as the gateway to Mount Everest, Lukla Airport features a runway of around 527 metres with a dramatic uphill slope. One end faces a mountain wall, while the other ends abruptly above a deep valley, making it one of the world’s most challenging airports.
Located in the French Alps, Courchevel Altiport is famous for its steeply inclined runway, which has no go-around option. Serving one of Europe’s premier ski resorts, the airport is used mainly by private aircraft and charter flights.
Located on a mountain plateau in Lesotho, this tiny airstrip ends at the edge of a dramatic cliff. Aircraft often use the drop-off to gain additional lift after take-off, making departures particularly memorable.
Barra Airport is unique because its runways are located directly on a beach. Flights can only operate at low tide, and the sandy runways are marked with removable poles that disappear beneath the sea when the tide comes in.
Landing at St. Barts has become legendary among aviation enthusiasts. Aircraft descend over a steep hill before touching down on a runway just 650 metres long, ending only metres from the beach. Watching planes land from nearby roads has become a tourist attraction in itself.
Although its runway is much longer than others on this list, Paro International Airport earns its reputation because of the extreme terrain surrounding it. Located in a narrow Himalayan valley at over 2,200 metres above sea level, landings require pilots to navigate between mountain peaks before making a visual approach. Only a limited number of specially certified pilots are qualified to fly into Paro.