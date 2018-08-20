Tropical jungles to rustic backyard hideaways: Most popular treehouses in the world

From rustic backyards to the wilderness, take a look at Airbnb’s most popular treehouses around the world. (Source: Pixabay) From rustic backyards to the wilderness, take a look at Airbnb’s most popular treehouses around the world. (Source: Pixabay)

While huge Victorian era castles would always fascinate travellers around the world, there is a new trend that is making the rounds – treehouses. The whimsical homes in perfect harmony with nature is what people are looking out for to have a magical experience. From rustic backyards to tropical jungle hideaways, these treehouses as listed by Airbnb are the most popular. Take a look at the magnificence.

Ptarmigan hills, Canada

Situated on the face of Mt Chase, the cabin is a comfortable stay for one to seven people and is among the wilderness. It costs around Rs 6,255 per night.

Rio’s Urban Forest, Brazil

The amazing loft is for two people who love to apend time with each other and of course, nature.

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse, Australia

It is one of the most unique places to stay in the Byron region. A beautiful treehouse with ocean views nestled amongst 17 acres of subtropical rainforest and organic gardens.

Diamond Oaks Treehouse Skylight Suite, Georgia

A magical space with white walls and mesmerising skylights that give a view of stars and whimsical oaks and priority access to the open-air treehouse. Nestled in a unique corner of a historic fishing village just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Savannah, this can be your dream stay during a vacation.

Redwood Treehouse Santa Cruz, California

The Redwood treehouse is located in the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountains. There are trees growing in the house giving magical vibes if you are looking for an extraordinary vacation.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd