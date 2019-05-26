Summer travel trends 2019: From adventure sports to taking a cruise; here’s what Indians are doing

More than ever, Indians are now open to the idea of experimenting while travelling. While New York, London, Dubai, Bangkok, Sydney, and Paris remain popular international travel destinations, offbeat travel destinations like Lonar Crater, Majuli, Gurez Valley, and Khajjiar are capturing Indians’ fancy as well, says Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development, Jumpin Heights.

If you are curious about what your fellow countrymen are doing, then read on.

Tucked away locales

In 2019, more people are travelling to lesser-known destinations. Khajjiar in Himachal Pradesh, Kalimpong in West Bengal and other lesser-known destinations are on the tourist radar, not just for their pristine scenery which consists of charming brooks, meadows, and lakes, but also because they present opportunities to partake in adventure sports. The desire to visit settings untouched by civilisation is leading many to lesser-travelled destinations where tourists are almost as rare as natives.

Adventure calling

Adventure sports have never been more popular and the array of adventure sports available has never been wider. The reason why adventure sports is growing in popularity is that people love participating in them. Whether it is bungee jumping, ziplining or trekking, many Indians are enthusiastic about each and don’t just participate in them for just an Instagram-picture. Rishikesh has been declared as the ‘Adventure Capital of India’ by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India in 2019, because of the high number of adventure tourists that it attracts every year for rafting and bungee jumping.

Lonely planet

It’s a surprising trend that in the age of social media, when we are more connected than ever, we barely speak to people in person. Which is why, 2019 is more about people choosing to travel alone. Unlike earlier, when most Indians were reluctant to venture out alone because they were apprehensive of boredom and concerned about safety, today’s generation seem not only comfortable and confident enough to do so, but is also seen romanticising the idea of solitude.

Travelling with colleagues

Corporate training has always been popular, but today this segment seems to have taken on a variety of forms, that transcend just confidence-building activities. Vacationing with colleagues is for many, a good way to mix business with pleasure. At corporate events, away from a city, friendships are forged and new bonds are cultivated which can have a long-lasting impact on productivity.

Cruises are gaining popularity

Cruises are growing very popular. The plethora of activities possible on a cruise ship is reason why many are going on one. When a cruise offers an opportunity to visit an appealing overseas destination, it is all the more enticing. Indians who go on cruises are likely to be close friends or work colleagues. Cruises are also popular among couples.