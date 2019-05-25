Planning a summer getaway? Head to these adventure holiday destinations in India

With the summer heat increasing and the humidity levels rising, escaping to a place where the whether is pleasant seems like the perfect thing to do. India is home to some exciting destinations that promise the goodness of nature along with some fun activities to keep you engaged during your holiday.

If you are looking for an escape this summer, these suggestions by Milind Bhide, founder of Countryside Adventure Holiday will help you plan your holiday better.

Snorkeling and diving in the Andamans and Lakshadweep

The clear blue water, white sand beaches, and stunning marine life are an invitation for adventure enthusiasts to take a dive into the water. The Andaman and the Lakshadweep Islands are slices of paradise with their stunning beaches that give a glimpse of the species living under water. Floating on the clear sea water with a snorkel or diving deep can be your trip to viewing the 1,032 marine and terrestrial species found nowhere else on earth.

Bouldering in Hampi

The ruins of Hampi with its rich grandeur and monumental structures are a majestic site for bouldering in India. The rock formations have formed a unique landscape that gives mythology lovers and travel enthusiasts a perfect chance to explore the hidden treasures of this land. With local bouldering equipment and a quest to push your limits, the bouldering experience in Hampi is unbeatable!

Bungee jumping and river rafting in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, which has cooler climate and offers various adventure activities like river rafting, is a popular getaway for people of Delhi. India’s highest bungee jumping spot in Rishikesh (83m) is a thrilling experience you must try on your next trip there.

Day hikes and a visit to hill forts in Maharashtra

Away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai are the Western Ghats that are a must-visit for nature lovers. The cycling trips on the western coast are famous for the beautiful routes they take you on. With it comes the chance to explore the hill-forts around Mumbai like the Mahuli Fort, Lohagad Fort, and Rajmachi fort.

Angling in Himachal (Sangla Valley)

Himachal Pradesh is the perfect place to beat the summer heat and also enjoy some adventure activities like skiing in the snowy slopes of Solang Valley, paragliding in Bir Billing, mountaineering in Manali to angling at the Sangla Valley. There are also bike road trips to the Spiti Valley and Ladakh for people who need some escape from their regular lives.