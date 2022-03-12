Abu Dhabi eases Covid-19 restrictions for travellers including Indians

Adding to the list of countries that have opened up for travel, Abu Dhabi is now open for fully vaccinated inbound travellers to fly into Emirates sans a Covid PCR test. Doing away with the green list system pertaining to Covid-19 restrictions that mandated strict checks, on-arrival PCR test at Abu Dhabi International Airport is no longer mandatory for travellers, regardless of their vaccination status according to the revised rules. Here’s what you need to know.

According to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi),

*Fully vaccinated inbound travellers from India no longer need to take a rapid RT-PCR test at Indian airports before boarding their flight. They are, however, still required to show an official COVID-19 vaccination certificate with a readable QR code upon arrival.

*Unvaccinated inbound travellers will still need to present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of their scheduled departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate dated within 30 days of departure, complete with a readable QR code. Travellers under 12 years old are exempted.

*While the on-arrival PCR test at Abu Dhabi International Airport is no longer mandatory for travellers, regardless of their vaccination status, the testing facility remains at the airport for those who wish to take a test, for AED 40 per swab.

*Though not mandatory to enter Abu Dhabi, travellers are encouraged to take the PCR test at the airport in order to activate their Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, which is still required to gain access to many of Abu Dhabi’s indoor tourist attractions such as malls, hotels, theme parks, and restaurants. Notably, the Green Pass on the Al Hosn app is enabled for those who are fully vaccinated and have a 14-day valid negative PCR test result, or are officially exempted from vaccination and have a seven-day valid negative PCR test result, or are under 16 years of age. The PCR test must have been performed in the UAE. Tourists are considered fully vaccinated even if they have not had a booster shot.

*Vaccinated tourists can alternatively gain entry to public places by presenting their Covid-19 vaccination certificate, or by showing full vaccination status on their home country’s mobile app, as well as a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 14 days. The revised rules mandate that such PCR test must have been taken in the UAE.

*Those who have been in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case are no longer required to quarantine. Instead, they should take daily PCR tests for five consecutive days.

*The use of facemasks is now optional in outdoor spaces, although facemasks are still required when indoors. Social distancing is no longer required.

