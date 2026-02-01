Above the Clouds: 5 iconic paragliding spots for your next adrenaline fix

These five places across the world offer unforgettable paragliding experiences and views from the sky

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 10:00 PM IST
ParaglidingBir Billing, Himachal Pradesh (Photo: Wikipedia)
Make us preferred source on Google

When you paraglide, there’s a moment as you lift off when the ground falls away, the wind steadies, and everything feels wide open. For adventure lovers, few things match the quiet thrill of gliding over mountains, coastlines, and valleys with only air below. From India’s paragliding capital to adventurous spots in Latin America and Europe, here are five incredible paragliding destinations that offer amazing views and a rush of adrenaline.

1. Bir Billing, India

Bir Billing Aerial view of Bir (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is often called one of the world’s top paragliding spots. You take off from Billing at about 2,400 metres and land smoothly in Bir below. With strong thermals, long flights, and sweeping views of the Dhauladhar range, Bir Billing draws both pros and beginners. It even hosts international paragliding competitions, making it famous worldwide.

2. Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Set around a vast lake and surrounded by forested mountains, Valle de Bravo is Mexico’s most iconic paragliding destination. The region’s reliable thermals allow pilots to stay airborne for hours, gliding over shimmering water and colonial towns. Popular with cross-country flyers, Valle de Bravo offers a rare mix of technical flying and postcard-perfect scenery.

3. Oludeniz (Babadag), Turkey

If turquoise coastlines excite you, Oludeniz is unmatched. Launching from Mount Babadag at heights of up to 1,960 metres, paragliders drift over the famous Blue Lagoon before landing near the beach. Calm weather conditions, professional operators, and surreal views make Oludeniz one of the safest and most visually stunning tandem paragliding spots in the world.

ALSO READ | 6 offbeat places to visit in India

4. Interlaken, Switzerland

Interlaken Interlaken, Switzerland (Photo: Wikipedia)

Paragliding in Interlaken feels like flying through a postcard. Surrounded by the Swiss Alps, with Lake Thun and Lake Brienz glistening below, this destination offers an alpine experience. Flights here combine snow-capped peaks, green valleys, and crystal-clear lakes, making it ideal for first-timers looking for drama without extreme conditions.

5. Pokhara, Nepal

With the Annapurna range looming in the background, Pokhara offers one of the most scenic paragliding experiences on Earth. Launching from Sarangkot, pilots soar above Phewa Lake with uninterrupted views of Machapuchare and Annapurna peaks. Stable thermals and consistent winds make Pokhara a favourite among both recreational and professional paragliders.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Chennai’s Pulicat Lake gets a boost in Union Budget. Here’s why you should visit it in February
Pulikat Lake
Virat Kohli's nutritionist breaks down his lunch: 'I'm trying to get at least 40 gm protein with this meal'
ryan fernando lunch
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on coconut promotion. Here are the fruit's nutritional benefits
coconut
Advertisement
PHOTOS
budget
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman’s sarees over the years
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?
Devika Sihag claimed the Thailand Masters 2026 title. (Picture Credit - Badminton Photo)
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement