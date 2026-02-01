Above the Clouds: 5 iconic paragliding spots for your next adrenaline fix

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
When you paraglide, there’s a moment as you lift off when the ground falls away, the wind steadies, and everything feels wide open. For adventure lovers, few things match the quiet thrill of gliding over mountains, coastlines, and valleys with only air below. From India’s paragliding capital to adventurous spots in Latin America and Europe, here are five incredible paragliding destinations that offer amazing views and a rush of adrenaline.
Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is often called one of the world’s top paragliding spots. You take off from Billing at about 2,400 metres and land smoothly in Bir below. With strong thermals, long flights, and sweeping views of the Dhauladhar range, Bir Billing draws both pros and beginners. It even hosts international paragliding competitions, making it famous worldwide.
Set around a vast lake and surrounded by forested mountains, Valle de Bravo is Mexico’s most iconic paragliding destination. The region’s reliable thermals allow pilots to stay airborne for hours, gliding over shimmering water and colonial towns. Popular with cross-country flyers, Valle de Bravo offers a rare mix of technical flying and postcard-perfect scenery.
If turquoise coastlines excite you, Oludeniz is unmatched. Launching from Mount Babadag at heights of up to 1,960 metres, paragliders drift over the famous Blue Lagoon before landing near the beach. Calm weather conditions, professional operators, and surreal views make Oludeniz one of the safest and most visually stunning tandem paragliding spots in the world.
Paragliding in Interlaken feels like flying through a postcard. Surrounded by the Swiss Alps, with Lake Thun and Lake Brienz glistening below, this destination offers an alpine experience. Flights here combine snow-capped peaks, green valleys, and crystal-clear lakes, making it ideal for first-timers looking for drama without extreme conditions.
With the Annapurna range looming in the background, Pokhara offers one of the most scenic paragliding experiences on Earth. Launching from Sarangkot, pilots soar above Phewa Lake with uninterrupted views of Machapuchare and Annapurna peaks. Stable thermals and consistent winds make Pokhara a favourite among both recreational and professional paragliders.
