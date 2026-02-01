Above the Clouds: 5 iconic paragliding spots for your next adrenaline fix

When you paraglide, there’s a moment as you lift off when the ground falls away, the wind steadies, and everything feels wide open. For adventure lovers, few things match the quiet thrill of gliding over mountains, coastlines, and valleys with only air below. From India’s paragliding capital to adventurous spots in Latin America and Europe, here are five incredible paragliding destinations that offer amazing views and a rush of adrenaline.

1. Bir Billing, India

Aerial view of Bir (Photo: Wikipedia) Aerial view of Bir (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is often called one of the world’s top paragliding spots. You take off from Billing at about 2,400 metres and land smoothly in Bir below. With strong thermals, long flights, and sweeping views of the Dhauladhar range, Bir Billing draws both pros and beginners. It even hosts international paragliding competitions, making it famous worldwide.