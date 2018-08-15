Kichijōji: Did you know this town in Japan is named after Goddess Lakshmi?

A town near Tokyo has its origin from Lakshmi temple. Kichioji means Lakshmi temple in Japanese. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) A town near Tokyo has its origin from Lakshmi temple. Kichioji means Lakshmi temple in Japanese. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A town near Tokyo, Japan Kichijoi was named after Hindu Goddess Lakshmi. The news was confirmed by Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul General of Japan, on Sunday according to a report in Indo-Asian News Service.

“You will be surprised to know that the town near Tokyo has its origin from Lakshmi temple. Kichioji means Lakshmi temple in Japanese,” Kitagawa told students and faculty of Dayanand Sagar while speaking on their graduation day. Commenting upon the influence India had on the Japanese culture and society, Kitagawa said many think Japan and India are different, though they are not. He cited the temples in Japan that are dedicated to Hindu gods as examples.

“There are many more Hindu gods who are revered in the Land of the Rising Sun. For ages, we have been praying to Hindu gods,” said the diplomat. The audience were bowled over when he began his speech in Kannada.

Several words from Sanskrit have found their way in the Japanese lexicon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Several words from Sanskrit have found their way in the Japanese lexicon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

He then went on to say how the Japanese language too was influenced by Indian languages and several words from Sanskrit have found their way in the Japanese lexicon. “For instance, Japanese dish sushi is made of rice and vinegar. Sushi is also associated with shari, which is from Sanskrit word zaali, meaning rice,” he said. “It is not just the Indian culture, but even Indian languages had a great influence on our language and tradition of worship,” he added.

An agreement was signed between the privately-run group of educational institutions and the Japanese government to train its students in Japanese language. “As there is a great demand for skilled professionals in Japan, knowledge its language will help Indian graduates find jobs in the land of rising sun,” he said.

