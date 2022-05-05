A space business park and hotel for tourists could be orbiting Earth in just 3 years

No matter how beautiful and breathtaking a view you may have enjoyed from your hotel room, a new hotel is set to break all records when it comes to hotel room views.

The development of a space hotel by US-based space construction company Orbital Assembly is in the works and could be open to tourists as soon as 2025. The hotel, called Pioneer Station, can accommodate up to 28 people. It consists of several modules connected by elevator shafts which make up the rotating wheel orbiting the Earth.

This is not the only project underway for Orbital Assembly. Another tourist space station, Voyager Station, can accommodate up to 400 people and is scheduled to open in 2027. With Voyager and Pioneer Station, Orbital Assembly seeks to set up not just a hotel but also business parks that will house offices as well as research spaces that will be available to rent.

Tim Alatorre, the COO of Orbital Assembly told CNN of its design, which he said would resemble a ‘spinning bucket of water: “The station rotates, pushing the contents of the station out to the perimeter of the station, much in the way that you can spin a bucket of water — the water pushes out into the bucket and stays in place,” he said.

The interiors of the hotel are designed to resemble that of a luxury hotel, except with views of the solar system.

While space tourism is surely gaining ground, with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue origin planning trips, how financially feasible is it to plan an annual leave to a space hotel in just three years?

