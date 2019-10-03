A quick weekend travel guide if you are looking to explore Kausani

“Switzerland of India” is how Mahatma Gandhi had described this beautiful hill station located in the state of Uttarakhand, nestled somewhere between three Himalayan peaks — Trisul, Nanda Devi and Panchchuli. This festive weekend, plan an unforgetful trip with friends and family to this picturesque town.

About the place

At the time of independence, Kausani was situated in the Almora district — till about 1997 — after which, it came under the Bageshwar district, where it continues to be. It is located some 52 km north of Almora, in the Kumaon division — one of the two administrative divisions of the state of Uttarakhand (the other being Garhwal).

How to reach

Located some 420 km from Delhi, Kausani is a road-trip away. You can take the Delhi-Moradabad-Kaladhungi-Nainital-Bhowali-Ranikhet route, which will take you roughly 10 hours to reach your destination.

Best time to visit

The peak season is March to June, when people head over to this hill station to escape the punishing summer heat. But autumn and winter months are also pleasant here, when the weather has a certain chill and merriment to it. In fact, winter is the ideal time to get a clear view of the majestic Himalayan peaks. Do not forget to carry warm clothes!

Things to do

Depending upon the length of your stay, here are some places in and around Kausani that you can explore.

1. Rudradhari Falls and Caves: Located some 12 km from Kausani, this place can be visited for its sheer beauty. It is said that the waterfall and the mysterious caves have a connection to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. The Someshwar Shiva temple is also situated nearby.

2. Baijnath Temple: This is one of the most important and famous temples in India, well preserved amid other ruins. The temple is the jewel and the heartbeat of the small town of Baijnath. Built around the 12th century, it is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

3. Tea estate: For tea lovers, photographers and lovers of nature, this is a must-visit place. Situated 5 km from the main town, the tea estate is spread across a sprawling 208 hectares.

4. Pinnath Trek: You must not leave Kausani without undertaking this breathtaking 5 km trek. The place is surrounded by a wide expanse of greenery, and is famous for a temple that is situated near the Kosi River. It is said that a fair is held here, every year in October.

Shopping

If you looking buy some souvenirs, head over to the local market, from where you can buy the famous handmade Kausani shawls.

