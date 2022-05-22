A new chopper service in Goa will shorten the distance between its north and south

If you always had to decide between north and south Goa due to the distance between them, you might not have to make that choice anymore, thanks to a helicopter service in the state that will cover the distance in minutes. This comes as good news to people who are uncomfortable with long car rides, don’t have the time to cover the distance in hours.

Urban air mobility company BLADE recently announced the helicopter service once the monsoon in the state wanes. The helicopter will take off from near Fort Aguda in the north. The destination in the south suitable for a helipad is yet to be decided.

The bell and Airbus helicopters have a capacity of seating six persons. The by-the-seat helicopter service will be operational from Goa airport to north Goa, covering the distance in just 15 minutes. It will also connect Goa airport to south Goa as well as Old Goa Airport.

Tourists also have the option of booking an experiential 10 minute helicopter ride in Goa to witness it stunning landscape from a bird’s eye view.

BLADE is also offering private charter from Mumbai which will take off for Goa from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Juhu Aerodrome. It will cover the journey in 2 hours 30 minutes. You can either opt to take the Roha-Dapoli-Sangamweshwar route or the picturesque Dapoli-Pawas which flies over the gorgeous western coastline. From Pune, a chopper ride to Goa will take a total of 2 hours.

