A journey through India’s most historic tea plantations

India’s tea heritage dates back to the early 19th century, when commercial cultivation began under British colonial rule. Many of the country’s oldest tea estates are not just plantations but living legacies, reflecting history, culture, and craftsmanship. Here are five of the oldest tea estates in India that continue to shape its tea story.

1. Chabua Tea Estate

Established in 1837, Chabua Tea Estate (permanently closed) was widely regarded as India’s first tea garden. Located in Assam, it played a pioneering role in developing the country’s tea industry. The name “Chabua” literally translates to “tea water,” underlining its deep connection with tea cultivation. Even today, it is known for producing robust Assam tea with a strong flavour and rich colour.