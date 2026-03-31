A journey through India’s most historic tea plantations

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
India’s tea heritage dates back to the early 19th century, when commercial cultivation began under British colonial rule. Many of the country’s oldest tea estates are not just plantations but living legacies, reflecting history, culture, and craftsmanship. Here are five of the oldest tea estates in India that continue to shape its tea story.
Established in 1837, Chabua Tea Estate (permanently closed) was widely regarded as India’s first tea garden. Located in Assam, it played a pioneering role in developing the country’s tea industry. The name “Chabua” literally translates to “tea water,” underlining its deep connection with tea cultivation. Even today, it is known for producing robust Assam tea with a strong flavour and rich colour.
Founded in the late 19th century, Manohari Tea Estate has earned a reputation for producing high-quality orthodox teas. Situated in the tea-rich district of Dibrugarh, it blends tradition with innovation, including small-batch artisanal teas. Its long-standing legacy and focus on quality have made it a respected name among tea connoisseurs.
Dating back to 1854, Happy Valley Tea Estate is one of the oldest and most iconic tea gardens in Darjeeling. Perched in the Himalayan foothills, it produces the world-famous Darjeeling tea, often called the “champagne of teas.” The estate is also a popular tourist destination, offering visitors a glimpse into traditional tea processing.
Located in the Nilgiris region, Singampatti Tea Estate dates to the mid-19th century. Surrounded by lush hills and biodiversity, the estate reflects the expansion of tea cultivation into southern India. It is known for its smooth, aromatic Nilgiri teas that differ significantly from Assam and Darjeeling varieties.
Established during the British era in the 19th century, Dunsandle Tea Estate is among the earliest plantations in the Nilgiris. The estate benefits from the region’s unique climate, producing fragrant teas with a light, brisk character. Its legacy highlights the growth of tea cultivation beyond the northeastern belt.