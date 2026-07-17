8 towns famous for their iconic colours

Most towns are a colourful mix of buildings and architectural styles. But in some parts of the world, entire villages and towns are known for one dominant colour, giving them a picture-perfect look. Whether it’s to preserve tradition, reflect the local climate or attract visitors, each place has its own fascinating story behind its distinctive appearance.

Known as the “Blue Pearl of Morocco,” Chefchaouen is famous for its blue-painted streets, staircases and homes. The tradition is often linked to Jewish refugees and the belief that blue symbolises the sky and heaven, though its exact origin remains debated. Whatever the reason, the town has become one of the world’s most recognisable blue destinations.

2. Júzcar – Spain’s blue village

Júzcar was once a traditional white village until it was painted bright blue in 2011 to promote the movie The Smurfs. The makeover attracted thousands of visitors, and residents later voted to keep the new look. Today, it remains one of Spain’s most unusual and eye-catching villages.

3. Izamal – the Yellow City

Almost every building in Izamal is painted a warm golden-yellow shade. The colour has become the city’s trademark, although the exact reason behind it is not completely clear. Some stories connect it to the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1993, but yellow had already been widely used in the town before then.

4. Jodhpur – India’s Blue City

Jodhpur is one of India’s best-known blue cities, with many houses in its old quarter painted in shades of blue. The colour is closely linked to local tradition and identity, while some residents say it also helps keep homes cooler in the desert heat. The sea of blue buildings has become one of the city’s biggest attractions.

5. Burano – The rainbow city

Burano isn’t painted in just one shade, but every house follows an officially regulated colour scheme. The island’s rows of brightly coloured homes create a rainbow-like streetscape that has become one of Italy’s biggest attractions. The vibrant colours give Burano a cheerful character that almost feels unreal.

6. Oia – White homes and blue domes

Whitewashed walls, once made with limestone and volcanic ash, keep homes cool (Image: Pexels) Whitewashed walls, once made with limestone and volcanic ash, keep homes cool (Image: Pexels)

The dazzling white buildings of Oia are among the most photographed in the world. The village is known for its whitewashed Cycladic architecture, which helps reflect the Mediterranean sun, while its iconic blue-domed churches complete the postcard-perfect Santorini skyline.

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7. Alberobello – Whitewashed charm

Alberobello is famous for its cone-roofed trulli houses, nearly all coated in white limewash. Besides creating a striking appearance, the white coating helps reflect sunlight and keep homes cooler during Italy’s hot summers. The village is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, adding to its charm.

8. Aït Benhaddou – A village of earthen tones

This ancient fortified village appears almost entirely in shades of brown because its homes are built from mud bricks, clay and straw. These natural materials blend beautifully with the surrounding landscape and have helped preserve the settlement for centuries, giving it a timeless, earthy appearance.