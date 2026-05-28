8 breathtaking pink lakes around the world

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Nature has a way of surprising us, but few sights are as magical as a pink lake. From bubblegum shades to soft rose hues, these extraordinary bodies of water have fascinated travellers, photographers and scientists alike. Their unusual colour is usually caused by salt-loving algae, bacteria, minerals or high salinity levels that interact with sunlight and temperature.
Here are 8 pink lakes around the world that deserve a spot on every traveller’s bucket list.
India’s largest inland salt lake, Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan, occasionally turns pink due to the presence of algae and high salinity levels. The lake becomes especially scenic during certain seasons when the sunlight reflects off the salt flats, creating dreamy pink shades. It is also a major hotspot for migratory birds like flamingos, making it a paradise for nature lovers and photographers alike.
Perhaps the most famous pink lake in the world, Lake Hillier, sits on Middle Island off the coast of Western Australia. What makes it truly fascinating is its vivid bubblegum-pink colour, which remains striking even when viewed from above. Scientists believe the colour comes from microorganisms and algae that thrive in the lake’s extremely salty conditions.
Located near Dakar in Senegal, Lake Retba, also known as Lac Rose, became globally famous for its dramatic pink hue. During the dry season, the lake turns a deep rosy shade because of Dunaliella salina algae, which produce a reddish pigment in highly saline water.
View this post on Instagram
Another Australian wonder, Hutt Lagoon changes colours throughout the year, ranging from pink and lilac to bright red depending on sunlight and weather conditions.
Stretching alongside the Indian Ocean coast near Port Gregory, this lake owes its vibrant tones to algae that produce carotenoid pigments. The aerial view is especially spectacular, with pink water meeting turquoise sea.
Las Coloradas in Mexico has become an Instagram favourite for good reason. These shallow salt ponds display brilliant shades of pink thanks to microorganisms, plankton and red algae living in salty water. Located on the Yucatan Peninsula, the area is also home to flamingos, which only add to the dreamlike scenery.
Just outside Baku lies Masazir Lake, a saline lake known for its pinkish-purple hues and salt production. The lake’s colour changes with seasons and mineral concentration, creating an almost alien-like landscape.
The surrounding salt flats and reflective surfaces make the destination particularly beautiful during sunrise and sunset. It is one of Azerbaijan’s lesser-known natural marvels that is slowly gaining attention among travellers.
Tucked away in the remote wilderness of British Columbia, Dusty Rose Lake is one of Canada’s most unusual sights. Unlike many other pink lakes caused by algae, scientists are still debating what exactly creates its distinctive rosy appearance.
Accessible mainly through trekking or helicopter rides, the lake remains relatively untouched and mysterious. Its muted pink shade against rugged mountain terrain creates a breathtaking visual contrast.
Spain’s Torrevieja Pink Lake is not just beautiful but also associated with wellness tourism. Rich in salt and minerals, the lake is often compared to the Dead Sea because of its buoyancy.
The pink colour comes from algae and microorganisms that thrive in salty environments. Flamingos are frequently spotted here too, as their diet is rich in carotenoids, which enhances their pink feathers. During sunset, the lake glows in shades of rose and coral, creating one of Europe’s most picturesque landscapes.