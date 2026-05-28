8 breathtaking pink lakes around the world

Nature has a way of surprising us, but few sights are as magical as a pink lake. From bubblegum shades to soft rose hues, these extraordinary bodies of water have fascinated travellers, photographers and scientists alike. Their unusual colour is usually caused by salt-loving algae, bacteria, minerals or high salinity levels that interact with sunlight and temperature.

Here are 8 pink lakes around the world that deserve a spot on every traveller’s bucket list.

Sambhar Lake

India’s largest inland salt lake, Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan, occasionally turns pink due to the presence of algae and high salinity levels. The lake becomes especially scenic during certain seasons when the sunlight reflects off the salt flats, creating dreamy pink shades. It is also a major hotspot for migratory birds like flamingos, making it a paradise for nature lovers and photographers alike.