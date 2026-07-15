7 tallest waterfalls in the world

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Waterfalls have long captivated travellers with their raw power and beauty. While many are famous for their width or volume, some stand out simply because of their staggering height. They flow from cliffs, mountains and plateaus, often in remote landscapes that add to their mystique. Here are some of the tallest waterfalls in the world.
At an impressive height of 979 metres (3,212 feet) and 150 metres (500 feet), Angel Falls holds the title of the world’s highest uninterrupted waterfall. Located in the heart of Canaima National Park, the waterfall plunges from the summit of Auyán-tepui, one of Venezuela’s iconic table-top mountains.
Often at the centre of debates over the world’s tallest waterfall, Tugela Falls has a total drop of approximately 411 metres (1,350 feet). Located within the Drakensberg Mountains, it consists of a series of falls that tumble down sheer basalt cliffs. The surrounding hiking trails offer pleasing views of the landscape.
Known as the “Three Sisters Falls,” this spectacular waterfall plunges from a height of around 914 metres (2,999 feet) through the dense cloud forests of Peru. Hidden deep within a remote national park, it remains one of the least-visited yet most impressive waterfalls in the world.
Dropping approximately 900 metres (2,953 feet), Olo’upena Falls cascades down one of the world’s tallest sea cliffs on the Hawaiian island of Molokai. Because of its inaccessible location, the waterfall is best viewed from the air or by boat.
With a height of about 896 metres (2,940 feet), Yumbilla Falls is among Peru’s greatest natural treasures. The waterfall descends through multiple tiers, surrounded by lush vegetation and is increasingly gaining recognition among adventure travellers.
Europe’s tallest waterfall, Vinnufossen, drops around 860 metres (2,822 feet) down a mountainside in western Norway. Fed by the Vinnufonna glacier, it is especially impressive during the summer months when snowmelt increases the water flow.
Another Norwegian giant, Balåifossen has a total drop of approximately 850 metres (2,789 feet). The waterfall becomes particularly risky after heavy rainfall or during the spring thaw, when water volumes surge through the narrow cliffside channels.