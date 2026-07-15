7 tallest waterfalls in the world

Waterfalls have long captivated travellers with their raw power and beauty. While many are famous for their width or volume, some stand out simply because of their staggering height. They flow from cliffs, mountains and plateaus, often in remote landscapes that add to their mystique. Here are some of the tallest waterfalls in the world.

1. Angel Falls, Venezuela

At an impressive height of 979 metres (3,212 feet) and 150 metres (500 feet), Angel Falls holds the title of the world’s highest uninterrupted waterfall. Located in the heart of Canaima National Park, the waterfall plunges from the summit of Auyán-tepui, one of Venezuela’s iconic table-top mountains.

2. Tugela Falls, South Africa

Often at the centre of debates over the world’s tallest waterfall, Tugela Falls has a total drop of approximately 411 metres (1,350 feet). Located within the Drakensberg Mountains, it consists of a series of falls that tumble down sheer basalt cliffs. The surrounding hiking trails offer pleasing views of the landscape.