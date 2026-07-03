7 stunning lava lakes around the world

Lava lakes are among the rarest geological phenomena on Earth. Unlike typical volcanic eruptions, in which magma briefly reaches the surface, lava lakes are persistent pools of molten rock that remain within volcanic craters for extended periods. They form only when a delicate balance exists between magma supply, volcanic gases, and crater structure.

Today, only a handful of volcanoes are known to host long-lasting lava lakes, while others appear and disappear depending on volcanic activity. Here are seven of the world’s most fascinating lava lakes.

1. Erta Ale, Ethiopia

Located in Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression, Erta Ale is one of the world’s longest-lived lava lakes. Nicknamed the “Gateway to Hell,” the shield volcano has hosted active lava lakes for decades, although their size fluctuates with eruptions.