7 places where the sun never sets

Midnight sun at the North Cape on the island of Magerøya in Norway (Photo: Wikipedia)

Imagine watching the clock strike midnight while the sky still glows like late afternoon. In some parts of the world, this surreal phenomenon is not fiction but a seasonal reality. Known as the Midnight Sun or polar day, it occurs in regions close to the Arctic and Antarctic Circles, where the Earth’s tilt allows sunlight to remain visible for extended periods during summer.

Here are seven places on Earth where the sun barely sets.

Norway

Norway is perhaps the most famous destination associated with endless summer daylight. Areas above the Arctic Circle, especially Tromso and Svalbard, experience weeks or months without sunset.