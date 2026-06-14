7 places where the sun never sets

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Imagine watching the clock strike midnight while the sky still glows like late afternoon. In some parts of the world, this surreal phenomenon is not fiction but a seasonal reality. Known as the Midnight Sun or polar day, it occurs in regions close to the Arctic and Antarctic Circles, where the Earth’s tilt allows sunlight to remain visible for extended periods during summer.
Here are seven places on Earth where the sun barely sets.
Norway is perhaps the most famous destination associated with endless summer daylight. Areas above the Arctic Circle, especially Tromso and Svalbard, experience weeks or months without sunset.
In Svalbard, the sun does not set from roughly late April to late August. The glowing skies create ideal conditions for hiking, kayaking, and wildlife spotting at unusual hours of the night.
Although Iceland lies just below the Arctic Circle, it still experiences extremely long summer days. Around June, the sun dips only briefly below the horizon, leaving the country bathed in twilight through the night. This unique light has inspired Icelandic art, photography and festivals for generations.
In northern Finland, the Midnight Sun lasts for more than two months. Regions like Lapland experience nearly constant daylight from May to August.
The unusual sunlight cycle affects daily routines, with many people sleeping less and spending more time outdoors. Tourists often visit to enjoy late-night canoeing, forest walks, and lakeside camping under glowing skies.
Sweden’s far north experiences nearly round-the-clock sunlight during peak summer. In places like Kiruna, the sun remains visible at midnight for several weeks.
The extended daylight has become deeply tied to Swedish summer traditions, including Midsummer celebrations, outdoor feasts, and nature excursions.
Northern Alaska witnesses dramatic periods of continuous daylight. In Utqiaġvik, formerly called Barrow, the sun stays above the horizon for around 80 consecutive days. For residents, the constant sunlight can alter sleep schedules, but it also allows for fishing, hiking, and community activities at all hours.
Canada’s northern territories, including Nunavut and Yukon, experience polar days during summer. In some Arctic communities, the sun remains visible for nearly 24 hours a day for several weeks. The phenomenon creates stunning golden landscapes and unusual biological rhythms for both humans and wildlife.
While the Arctic experiences endless daylight during the northern summer, Antarctica undergoes the same phenomenon during the southern summer months. At the South Pole, the sun rises once in September and does not set again until March. Researchers stationed there often describe the experience as both beautiful and disorienting.