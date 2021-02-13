7 places to propose to your partner this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day 2021: India is the land of diversity, culture and beauty. When you are in love, every moment feels special and you want to freeze every moment with your partner. There are breathtaking places in India where you can propose to your partner in the most romantic and dreamy way, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Pop that ring and say the three golden words at a dreamy getaway this Valentine’s Weekend.

1.The Serai, Jaisalmer

In the magical land of Rajasthan, there is a luxurious tent in the Golden City of India. Camp in the Thar Desert with an in-house spa and a widespread dinner under the stars. The city with its royal palaces and forts is one of the major tourist destinations of Rajasthan. Make your romantic proposal under the stars in the magical desert, while the singers play the regional and folk songs in the background. This can be the biggest romantic gesture you can do for your partner, to which your partner will definitely say yes!

2. Taj Mahal, Agra

One of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal is the biggest symbol of love. The beautiful monument is made with red sandstone, ivory white marble and semi-precious stones, and is one of the most romantic places in India to confess your love. Take a romantic boat ride to witness the magnificent Taj Mahal from Yamuna River with your Valentine. Confess your love where Taj Mahal reflects in the water to make your moment more memorable and romantic.

3. Hot Air Balloon, Udaipur

Take a thrilling balloon safari over the City of Lakes. Fill up the passenger basket with flowers and small presents. Sail the sky with an extravagant champagne breakfast at the location of your choice. Play the perfect song and confess your love as your partner enjoys the view of the city from the clouds.

4. Cola Beach, Goa

After an exhausting year of lockdown, your partner and you deserve a weekend getaway on a beach. And there is no better location to confess your love than Goa. The freshwater lagoons, and the preserved and private beaches provide a heavenly and blissful experience to the tourists. In the oasis of love, confess your love with a ring and pop open a bottle of champagne as you watch dolphins swim by. Experience the joy of being together on this serene beach and forget about the chaos of the world.

5. Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

If your partner and you love water bodies, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are one of the best locations for a romantic getaway on this Valentine’s weekend. Spend a magical day on the virgin beaches, sipping your favourite cocktail whilst enjoying the aquamarine waters in the ocean. Take a dip in the ocean and admire the spell-bounding corals and unique mineral deposits. Take your partner for snorkelling or scuba diving and propose underwater with a kiss. This is the most unique and adventurous proposal to make your Valentine go crazy in love!

6. Shakti, Ladakh

Stay at the luxurious homestay that promises the comfort of a five-star hotel and a spectacular scenic beauty. Walk by the milky waters of river Indus, holding the hands of your Valentine, and get lost in the bliss of orchards of walnuts and apples. While stargazing from the rooftop gazebo, pop a bottle of champagne and confess your love, followed by a five-course meal around the wood burner.

7. Tsomgo Lake, Sikkim

Located in the lap of nature, this beautiful lake has hidden forests and an eccentric display of rare and exotic flowers like blue and yellow poppies. Arrange a small picnic with your Valentine under clear blue sky, sipping hot coffee and make a spectacular romantic gesture to make your partner yours forever! Hold hands and stand on the edge of the picturesque pristine waters of this lake for a heavenly and spellbinding view.

This Valentine’s Day, make your partner fall in love with you all over again with these flamboyant gestures of love. India is full of beautiful and unique places, and this guide to a perfect proposal will definitely come handy to make the grand confession.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

