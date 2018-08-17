7 most beautiful botanical gardens around that world that will leave you mesmerised

Have you visited any of these botanical gardens? (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Have you visited any of these botanical gardens? (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Who doesn’t love being in the peaceful aura of nature? Visiting a botanical garden is a great way to come close to Mother Nature, but it is also a great place to relax and have fun with family or close friends. From Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s thousands of rose species to the 17th century Koishikawa Korakuen Garden in Tokyo, let’s take a look at seven best botanical gardens around the world that are worth a visit.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York City

With a variety of plant attractions and different species of roses on display, this one is of the oldest Japanese-inspired gardens in the US. It also has a stunning view of a hill and pond garden.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York City. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York City. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Claude Monet Foundation, Giverny, France

This garden boasts of an impressive flower and water garden along with the Claude Monet house — the interiors of which were painted from the French artist’s own palette. It also has two sets of gardens, one water-themed and the other, full of greenery and colourful flowers.

Claude Monet Foundation, Giverny, France. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Claude Monet Foundation, Giverny, France. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden or Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro

In this garden, you will get vivid Brazilian flora and fauna. Founded by King John VI of Portugal, it houses around 6,500 species and features a row of palm trees that were planted when the garden first opened.

Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden or Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden or Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London

This 250-year-old garden offers an amazing landscape and became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2003. It is also known for its large orchids, dome-shaped temples, a tree-top walkway and a 19th-century glasshouse.

Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Monte Palace Tropical Garden, Portugal

Opened in 1991, it includes one of the most important tile collections in Portugal — some of which are ages old. With many Chinese and Japanese elements, many mythological animals and Buddhist sculptures are present in the garden.

Monte Palace Tropical Garden, Portugal. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Monte Palace Tropical Garden, Portugal. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Koishikawa Korakuen Garden, Tokyo

This 17th century garden in Koishikawa, Tokyo has a combination of both Chinese and Japanese botanical themes. It was built in the early Edo Period (1600-1867) and has many varieties of trees.

Koishikawa Korakuen Garden, Tokyo. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Koishikawa Korakuen Garden, Tokyo. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Royal Botanical Gardens, Sydney

Located in the heart of Sydney, it is of the oldest scientific institution in Australia. Featuring four main gardens, it also has large wooded lawn areas that includes restaurants, cafes and a bookshop.

Royal Botanical Gardens, Sydney. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images) Royal Botanical Gardens, Sydney. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

