7 countries with the coolest passport designs

A passport is more than just a travel document; it is also a reflection of a country’s culture, identity, history, and creativity. While most passports appear simple on the outside, some nations have transformed them into miniature works of art through hidden illustrations, UV-reactive designs, storytelling, and innovative graphics.

Here are seven of the most uniquely designed passports from around the world:

1. Norway — The glowing landscape passport

Widely considered one of the world’s most beautiful passport designs, Norway’s passport features minimalist illustrations inspired by the country’s natural landscapes. Each page showcases fjords, mountains, and northern scenery in soft pastel shades. What truly makes it stand out is its ultraviolet design. Under UV light, the pages reveal glowing images of the aurora borealis, turning the passport into an interactive visual experience while also enhancing security.