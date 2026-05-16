7 countries with the coolest passport designs

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A passport is more than just a travel document; it is also a reflection of a country’s culture, identity, history, and creativity. While most passports appear simple on the outside, some nations have transformed them into miniature works of art through hidden illustrations, UV-reactive designs, storytelling, and innovative graphics.
Here are seven of the most uniquely designed passports from around the world:
Widely considered one of the world’s most beautiful passport designs, Norway’s passport features minimalist illustrations inspired by the country’s natural landscapes. Each page showcases fjords, mountains, and northern scenery in soft pastel shades. What truly makes it stand out is its ultraviolet design. Under UV light, the pages reveal glowing images of the aurora borealis, turning the passport into an interactive visual experience while also enhancing security.
Finland added a playful touch to its passport design with a walking moose animation hidden across pages. When the pages are flipped quickly, the moose appears to move like a flipbook. The passport also contains elegant illustrations inspired by Finnish nature and national identity, making it both functional and visually engaging.
Canada’s passport is famous for its secret ultraviolet artwork. Under UV light, ordinary pages suddenly display glowing fireworks, maple leaves, iconic landmarks, and cultural imagery. The passport celebrates Canadian heritage while using sophisticated anti-counterfeit technology, proving that security features can also be artistic.
New Zealand’s passport combines sleek black covers with artwork inspired by Māori culture and the country’s indigenous heritage. The pages feature silver fern motifs, native landscapes, and bilingual elements in English and Māori. Its dark, elegant design has made it one of the most visually recognisable passports in the world.
Japan recently redesigned its passport pages to feature iconic works from ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai, including scenes from the famous series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji. Each page resembles a carefully curated art exhibit, blending cultural heritage with modern security technology.
Switzerland’s passport is celebrated globally for its striking modern graphic design. It uses bold typography, topographic elements, geometric layouts, and intricate red-and-white detailing inspired by Swiss identity. Design enthusiasts often praise it as one of the cleanest and most sophisticated passport designs ever created.
Belgium embraced one of its biggest cultural exports — comic art — by featuring beloved comic characters and illustrations throughout its passport pages. References to famous Belgian comics, architecture, and cultural icons make the document both nostalgic and visually distinctive while maintaining high-security standards.