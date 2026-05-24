7 coolest places in Uttarakhand for the perfect summer getaway

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When the plains begin to sizzle under the summer sun, Uttarakhand transforms into the perfect mountain escape. With pine-covered hills, sparkling lakes, snow-capped peaks and cool breezes, the Himalayan state offers countless destinations ideal for beating the heat.
Whether you are looking for adventure, peaceful nature retreats or charming hill towns, Uttarakhand has something for every traveller. Here are seven of the coolest places to visit in Uttarakhand this summer.
1. Nainital
One of Uttarakhand’s most loved hill stations, Nainital, is famous for its lakes. Summer temperatures remain pleasant, making it a favourite getaway for families and couples alike.
Visitors can enjoy boating on Naini Lake, ride the cable car to Snow View Point or stroll along Mall Road lined with cafés and shops. The cool evenings and scenic charm make Nainital a summer destination.
2. Auli
Often associated with skiing in winter, Auli is equally beautiful during summer. Surrounded by oak forests and Himalayan views, the town offers cool weather even during peak summer months.
The lush meadows become ideal for trekking, camping and photography. Travellers can also take the ropeway ride for spectacular views of peaks such as Nanda Devi and Mana Parvat.
3. Mukteshwar
Perched at an altitude of over 2,200 metres, Mukteshwar is a peaceful hill retreat known for its orchards, forests and crisp mountain air. Unlike crowded tourist spots, it offers a quieter experience close to nature.
The town is ideal for nature walks, sunrise views and adventure activities like rock climbing and rappelling. The ancient Mukteshwar Temple also attracts spiritual travellers.
4. Munsiyari
Located in the Pithoragarh district, Munsiyari is a hidden gem for travellers seeking dramatic Himalayan landscapes and cool temperatures. The town serves as the gateway to several trekking routes in the Kumaon region. Its beautiful views of the Panchachuli peaks are especially unforgettable during sunrise and sunset. Munsiyari is perfect for those who want a quieter and more offbeat mountain holiday.
5. Lansdowne
This charming cantonment town is among Uttarakhand’s most peaceful summer escapes. Covered with thick pine and oak forests, Lansdowne remains cool and less crowded compared to many popular hill stations.
Travellers can enjoy leisurely walks, boating at Bhulla Lake and panoramic views from Tip-in-Top viewpoint. The town’s calm atmosphere makes it ideal for a relaxing getaway.
6. Chopta
Often called the “Mini Switzerland of India,” Chopta is a paradise for nature lovers. Surrounded by meadows and forests, this tiny hamlet offers refreshing weather and spectacular mountain scenery.
It is also the starting point for the popular Tungnath and Chandrashila treks. During summer, the region bursts into shades of green with blooming rhododendrons adding colour to the landscape.
7. Kausani
Kausani is known for its 300-kilometre-wide view of the Himalayan peaks. Mahatma Gandhi once described it as the “Switzerland of India” because of its natural beauty and peaceful surroundings.
The town’s pleasant weather, tea gardens and environment make it perfect for travellers looking to slow down and reconnect with nature. Sunrise views over the Himalayas are particularly magical here.