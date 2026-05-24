7 coolest places in Uttarakhand for the perfect summer getaway

When the plains begin to sizzle under the summer sun, Uttarakhand transforms into the perfect mountain escape. With pine-covered hills, sparkling lakes, snow-capped peaks and cool breezes, the Himalayan state offers countless destinations ideal for beating the heat.

Whether you are looking for adventure, peaceful nature retreats or charming hill towns, Uttarakhand has something for every traveller. Here are seven of the coolest places to visit in Uttarakhand this summer.

1. Nainital

One of Uttarakhand’s most loved hill stations, Nainital, is famous for its lakes. Summer temperatures remain pleasant, making it a favourite getaway for families and couples alike.

Visitors can enjoy boating on Naini Lake, ride the cable car to Snow View Point or stroll along Mall Road lined with cafés and shops. The cool evenings and scenic charm make Nainital a summer destination.